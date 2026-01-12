An official website of the United States Government 
Operation Colony Glacier Brings Full Identification for All 52 Fallen Service Members

Jan. 12, 2026 | By Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations 

The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, in partnership with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, announced Jan. 7 that the remains of all 52 service members lost in the 1952 crash of an Air Force C-124 Globemaster II at Colony Glacier, Alaska, have been positively identified.

Two people stand at the top of a rocky icy hill. A pool of clear water is at the bottom of the hill.
Two people stand at the top of a rocky icy hill. A pool of clear water is at the bottom of the hill.
Operation Colony Glacier
Carlos Colon, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System medicolegal death investigator, and Air Force Capt. Travis Lockwood, Operation Colony Glacier ground forces commander and recovery team lead, look at remnants of a 1952 C-124 Globemaster crash on Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 17, 2025. The C-124 crashed into Mount Gannett, less than 40 miles from what is now Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Close to 60 years later, on June 10, 2012, an Alaska National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew on a training mission noticed some wreckage on Colony Glacier.
Download: Full Size (337.92 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Baisey
VIRIN: 250617-F-PX896-1254B

Operation Colony Glacier is a joint recovery effort that began in 2012 to recover and identify the remains of those lost when the aircraft crashed into Mount Gannett Nov. 22, 1952. The glacier's movement gradually brought wreckage and remains to the surface, allowing teams from the Air Force, Alaska National Guard and other War Department entities to locate, recover and repatriate the remains. 

"Reaching this point — identifying all 52 of our fallen service members — represents the highest fulfillment of our sacred duty to bring our fallen home," said Air Force Col. Martha Sasnett, commander, AFMAO. "It reflects years of dedication by countless airmen, scientists and support personnel committed to returning these heroes home."

A man hikes across an icy, jagged terrain. Mountains are in the background.
A man hikes across an icy, jagged terrain. Mountains are in the background.
Searching for Remains
Carlos Colon, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System medicolegal death investigator, searches for remains of a 1952 C-124 Globemaster crash on Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2025. Operation Colony Glacier is a recovery effort of remains, personal effects and aircraft wreckage from the crash.
Download: Full Size (225.28 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Baisey
VIRIN: 250616-F-PX896-1897N
A weathered military rank patch is shown.
A weathered military rank patch is shown.
Colony Glacier
A weathered Air Force senior airman insignia, recovered from the debris field of a 1952 C-124 Globemaster crash on Colony Glacier, Alaska, is examined along with other personal effects at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2025. All found personal effects and remains are sent to Dover Air Force Base, Del., to be returned to families of the fallen and used to make identifications of the 52 fallen service members of the crash.
Download: Full Size (174.08 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Baisey
VIRIN: 250617-F-PX896-1978M
The identification process was conducted by AFMES experts using advanced DNA analysis and forensic techniques to ensure each service member was accurately identified and returned to their families with dignity and honor. 

"Each identification represents a promise kept," said Air Force Col. Andrew Rohrer, director, AFMES. "Our scientists and forensic specialists worked meticulously for almost a decade to give every family certainty, closure and the assurance that their loved one's service will never be forgotten. It is a privilege to support this mission of honor and humanity." 

"Every step of Operation Colony Glacier reflects our commitment to care for those who serve and the families who have waited for answers, ensuring that even decades later, their sacrifices are honored with dignity," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, deputy chief of staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services.

A sheet of thick jagged ice spans for miles with a mountainous terrain in the background.
A sheet of thick jagged ice spans for miles with a mountainous terrain in the background.
Operation Colony Glacier
Alaska Army National Guard aviators transport the Operation Colony Glacier recovery team on a UH-60 Black Hawk to Colony Glacier, a C-124 Globemaster debris field in Alaska, July 23, 2025. The Alaska Army National Guard has a joint partnership with the Operation Colony Glacier team, providing resources and transportation to the glacier from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
Download: Full Size (317.44 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount, Alaska National Guard
VIRIN: 250723-Z-SR689-1009N
A military helicopter pilot turns his lead to the left while sitting in the cockpit of a military helicopter.
A military helicopter pilot turns his lead to the left while sitting in the cockpit of a military helicopter.
Operation Colony Glacier
Alaska Army National Guard aviators transport the Operation Colony Glacier recovery team on a UH-60 Black Hawk to Colony Glacier, a C-124 Globemaster debris field in Alaska, July 23, 2025.
Download: Full Size (174.08 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Seth LaCount, Alaska National Guard
VIRIN: 250723-Z-SR689-1015N
With the identification process now complete, the Air Force is assessing whether to formally close Operation Colony Glacier, as the recovery site no longer shows evidence of additional remains or material emerging from the glacier. 

Operation Colony Glacier stands as a testament to the War Department's unwavering commitment to the fallen and their families, ensuring that all who serve are accounted for and honored.

