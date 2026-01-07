An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force F-35As Deliver Deterrence at Altitude

Jan. 7, 2026 | By Air Force Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo, 353rd Special Operations Wing

The runway trembles as Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs surge forward, heat waves dancing behind their engines. The low growl builds to a thunder, echoing across the skies of the Pacific Ocean.

In Formation
Three Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, fly in formation before aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025.
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Melany Bermudez
At the heart of that power is the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to Kadena Air Base, Japan, as part of the Air Force's fighter rotation program, and prepared to safeguard the skies whenever a mission calls. 

"Our mission is to ensure air dominance whenever and wherever we're called," said Air Force Maj. John Toner, deployed director of operations for the fighter squadron. "Every training event and every sortie strengthens our ability to deliver combat airpower and ensure stability across the Pacific." 

However, that readiness isn't developed overnight.

Takeoff Time
An Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. While deployed to Japan, the 356th EFS works in conjunction with additional heavy, reconnaissance, and fourth- and fifth-generation fighters to ensure continued stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman James Johnson
The squadron regularly integrates with F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, refining the ability to generate combat airpower from alternate locations. The squadron also participates in large-scale exercises like Keen Sword, reinforcing interoperability and strengthening the U.S.–Japan alliance across the Indo-Pacific region. 

Working alongside E-3 Sentry aircraft from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron adds a vital layer of airborne command and control, synchronizing missions across air, land and sea domains. Large-force exercises unite U.S. and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft in coordinated formations, transforming partnership into combat-ready power. 

"We're getting on the same sheet of music and operating at a common level [of understanding]," said Air Force Capt. Ryan Beveridge, squadron fighter pilot. "Integrating with our allied partners out here has been invaluable. That kind of trust and understanding is what makes deterrence real."

Fuel to Go
An Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. The squadron participates in large-scale exercises like Keen Sword, reinforcing interoperability and strengthening the U.S.–Japan alliance across the Indo-Pacific region.
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Melany Bermudez
Behind every launch are the airmen of the 18th Wing, whose infrastructure and support ensure that rotating units like the 356th EFS can arrive and be airborne almost immediately, maintaining a seamless and persistent presence in the region. 

As part of the Pacific Air Forces, the fighter squadron brings the unmatched capabilities of the F-35A: a fifth-generation fighter designed for dominance in contested environments. Its stealth profile, sensor fusion and advanced electronic warfare systems connect every platform on the battlefield, allowing pilots to see farther, decide faster and act decisively. 

"The F-35 gives us an edge that extends beyond the jet itself," Toner said. "It's a force multiplier that links our forces, amplifying deterrence across the theater."

Air Fuel
Air Force Senior Airman Austin Kaiser-Joly, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, conducts aerial refueling of an F-35A Lightning II, over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135 Stratotankers to support a multitude of Pacific Air Forces missions.
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Melany Bermudez
Operating from Eielson, just south of the Arctic Circle, the 356th trains year-round in some of the harshest conditions on Earth. That experience builds resilience and adaptability, skills that translate directly to deployed operations. The proximity between Alaska and Okinawa allows the squadron to rapidly deploy and sustain missions anywhere in the Pacific. 

"Deterrence at altitude is built on preparation," Beveridge said. "Every sortie we fly and every partner we train with ensures our allies know we're ready and our adversaries know we're capable." 

From Alaska's icy ranges to Okinawa's tropical skies, the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron stands as a symbol of American airpower and commitment that is ready, resilient and relentless in safeguarding peace across the Indo-Pacific.

