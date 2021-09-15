The POW/MIA or Missing Man Table

The POW/MIA Missing Man Table ceremony is a dignified and solemn moment in many formal dinners and other occasions.

There have been many different narratives written for the ceremony, but the symbolism is quite constant. It involves a table, usually set off to the side, with a single chair.

The table is set with a white tablecloth, a single candle, a book of faith (optional), an inverted glass, and a single red rose in a vase, around which is tied a red or yellow ribbon.

Set at the table is a plate containing a slice of lemon and a small amount of salt.

There is nothing more poignant than witnessing the empty chair sitting at a POW/MIA table with incredible significance for every displayed feature of this ritual.

Witnessing the ceremony that accompanies this memorable event brings more than just a single emotion. The ceremony is performed many times, throughout the year, at official military events in remembrance and in honor of all POW/MIAs.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency National POW/MIA Recognition Day ToolKit.