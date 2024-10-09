Military OneSource: Personnel Accountability, Preparedness

Accounting for yourself – sharing information about your status and whereabouts – is critically important during a disaster.
Department of Defense-affiliated personnel and their family members can use these disaster and evacuation emergency contacts to self-account during natural and man-made disasters.
The Personnel Accountability e-Tutorial on Military OneSource offers important information on how to account for yourself and others during disasters.
Additional Personnel Accountability Resources:
Preparedness for Military Families
Military OneSource also provides information on preparing for disasters and dealing with their aftermath for service members and their families:
Emergency Family Assistance
Don’t Get Left Behind: How to Evacuate When Disaster Strikes
Before-and-After Steps and Resources for Disasters
Creating a Family Emergency Plan
Preparing Your Family For Emergencies – The Essentials
Home Disaster Planning – The Essentials
Steps to Take After a Flood, Fire or Other Natural Disaster
American Red Cross Support for Military Families
Military Relief Organizations and Emergency Financial Help
(This article was originally published July 6, 2021)