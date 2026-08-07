Boys & Girls Clubs Honor Military Youth

Yesterday in the nation's capital, five young Americans from across the War Department were honored as finalists during the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 2026 National Military Youth of the Year celebration, and one walked away with the honor and the opportunity to compete at the next level.
Stephen B. Simmons, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy, explained the challenges military children face and how programs like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America provide vital support to them.
"At the Department of War, our No. 1 priority is ensuring America's service members are ready and able to answer our nation's call to serve," he said. "One of the best ways we can achieve that mission is by taking care of the people they love the most."
Simmons is no stranger to the unique challenges that come with being in a military family. He said when he was in the Marine Corps, his family moved five times before his son turned 10.
"Every time those permanent changes of station orders came in, I saw the value of our family support programs," he said. "Compassionate, dedicated professionals the world over, who helped take the sting out of those long goodbyes. They kept our kids excited about the future and made every move feel like a return home."
Simmons noted that Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been an indispensable partner to America's military families for 35 years.
"Wherever families are stationed, Boys & Girls Clubs are waiting for them with open arms; few organizations can say the same," he said. "Above all else, Boys & Girls Clubs promote values that America's youth need now more than ever — healthy minds and bodies, a willingness to serve and a readiness to take the lead."
Each year, five finalists are named to represent youth centers in five regions of the War Department.
Patrick A. is the Northeast Military Youth of the Year from the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder child and youth program in Germany. Although he initially grew up in Ghana, three years ago he moved to Germany to live with his aunt and uncle — both Army officers.
Describing his experience as "very unique," Patrick said that because of the short time he's been in a military family, he hasn't seen the things his military friends have seen.
"I only moved here three years ago, so I have never [moved] myself," he said. "But I've seen my friends PCS all the time, and I have to always say goodbye to my friends, and that's ... been very sad sometimes. But then I know that we have the youth centers and the [child and youth services] programs and [Boys & Girls Club of America] programs all around on every military installation. So, I know wherever they go, they have a safe place to go. They have a place to make friends."
Patrick said he's learned about the resilience of military family life. He said he plans to study sports business in college.
Kate P. is the Southeast Military Youth of the Year from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Her dad was in the Navy for 30 years, and she moved five times — from Hawaii to Maine.
"As a military youth, I definitely had to move around a lot when I was younger," she said. "I had to experience a lot of different communities and adapt really quickly to many different places."
Kate said it's a challenge to grow up as a military youth.
"You're forced to move to these different places and experience different things that you never knew would happen," she said. "And also, having a parent who was away half of the time and not being able to see them as much during your childhood — it was kind of hard."
However, she said she learned a lot about leadership.
"I think I learned that to lead, it starts with listening," she said. "You need to start by listening to the people who are around you and listening to the communities that you're going to."
Kate said she hopes to go to school to study engineering.
Ethan K. is the Pacific Military Youth of the Year from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. His dad served in the Air Force for 20 years. As a kindergartener, Ethan remembers seeing his dad in uniform and interacting with other military kids.
"[The military] definitely affected me because ... [I was] going to the youth center and being around kids who are also military-affiliated and having that same sense and good understanding of service and sacrifice," he said.
While he doesn't remember moving, he said he does remember his dad deploying.
"He was deployed when I was born, even," Ethan said. "He went to Afghanistan, Iraq, Qatar, and these would be like six-month-long deployments. So, it would definitely be a struggle in our family."
Ethan said he's interested in studying biology and government.
"I do hope to do the [Health Professions Scholarship Program] ... which is basically once I finish my college, I go to medical school, and I join the military then," he said. "I do hope to join the military."
Fatimazahra E. is the Midwest Military Youth of the Year from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. She said she's moved six times and loves it.
"I lived in Turkey, England, Washington state, New Jersey, New Mexico, Germany and now [North Dakota]," she said. "And we're going to move again next year. ... I like moving; my siblings don't. I think it just depends on each person and what they enjoy doing. I like seeing new things, even though it can be hard sometimes to adapt. But adaptability is one of the skills that we learn as military children. So, I'm grateful for that."
Fatimazahra has big goals, but said that being a military youth taught her about determination and embracing opportunities.
"I want to get a double degree in neuroscience and aerospace engineering," she said. "I want to get my doctor of medicine, maybe specialize in aerospace medicine and then apply to NASA and try to become an astronaut. And after that, I'd like to be a senator."
Each of the nominees discussed their thoughts on being a military youth and their plans for the future. At the conclusion of the evening, Jonathan G. was named the 2026 National Military Youth of the Year.
Jonathan is the Southwest Military Youth of the Year from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. His mother served in the Air Force for 20 years and retired in 2014. But Jonathan said he still values his access to the base's youth programs.
Jonathan graduated high school earlier this year and plans to attend college in Oklahoma, majoring in child development.
"I want to be youth director for the youth center; that's really what I want to do," he said.
After being named the 2026 Military Youth of the Year, Jonathan thanked God, his family and his friends at the youth center at Tinker Air Force Base.
"I don't see Youth of the Year as an individual thing, even though [some] people see it that way," he said. "I see it as a group thing, as a team development thing. That everybody grows when somebody else goes ahead."
All five nominees spent a week in Washington, where they visited the Pentagon and met with representatives of their associated military services. During his acceptance speech, Jonathan said the other nominees are family now.
"I can't believe I'm with these peers and these amazing people that I came up with this whole week," he said. "It's been amazing. I can't believe I get to call them my family. So, I'm thankful for everybody that's at that table right now because you guys did amazing this whole week."
Jonathan also addressed the youth he works with at Tinker Air Force Base.
"For the kids [at Tinker] ... everything is for you guys, and you guys know this from the bottom of my heart. I do everything for you because I want to inspire y'all so much, and I'm so deeply grateful to know everybody that's in this room, and all the kids that I do it for," he said. "I'm just thankful, and I'm thankful to take this award. I'm blessed to be here on this stage, and I'm thankful for everybody."
As part of the competition, the five nominees received a $2,500 scholarship at the state military youth of the year level. At the regional level, they received a $20,000 scholarship. As the winner, Jonathan received an additional $20,000, and in October, he will attend the Boys & Girls Clubs 2026 National Youth of the Year event in New York. That winner will receive a $50,000 scholarship.