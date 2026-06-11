Carrying the Torch: 815th Airlift Squadron Assumes Airlift Mission in Africa

There was no formal ceremony marking the transition at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. No guidon passed from one commander to another. Instead, a moment represented something larger; the passing of a torch that lights the path of Air Force airlift across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.
After months of operations throughout Africa, airmen assigned to the Minnesota Air National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing concluded a historic deployment for their wing as airmen assigned to the Air Force Reserve 815th Airlift Squadron, known as the Flying Jennies, carry on the torch for the next rotation.
For the 133rd Airlift Wing, the deployment carried significance as the wing's final planned deployment with the Air Force C-130H3 Hercules. It concludes a 30-year era of trusted service with the C-130H model aircraft, which is being replaced across the wing by the newer C-130J model as part of the Minnesota Air National Guard's ongoing modernization efforts.
"The men and women of the 133rd Airlift Wing are closing out a truly historic deployment," said Air Force Lt. Col. Denny Paulsen, outgoing commander of 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. "The significance of this being our final planned deployment with the C-130H model added meaning to every mission and fueled an elevated level of motivation across our team."
The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, under the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, carries a high operational tempo, being the sole Air Force airlift capability for the African continent. The mission demands no-fail execution, ensuring cargo and personnel reach their destinations on time.
Their efforts included supporting operations driving security, economic, humanitarian and anti-terrorism efforts designated among Africom's highest priorities, earning recognition from senior leaders across the Horn of Africa.
"This deployment brought an operations tempo and urgency that exceeded what is typical," Paulsen said. "The dedication, professionalism and skill of our squadron were on full display through multiple high-visibility operations that demanded absolute precision."
According to Paulsen, the 133rd Airlift Wing leaves behind a legacy built from decades of service with the C-130H, capping a deployment that showcased the aircraft's enduring value and the professionalism of the airmen who flew and maintained it.
"All of Minnesota can be proud of what the airmen of the 133rd Airlift Squadron have accomplished," Paulsen said. "Their performance has left a lasting mark on our state and on the legacy of the C-130H."
Now, the Flying Jennies assigned to the Air Force Reserve 815th Airlift Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, take the reins. Flying the Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules, the airmen and airframe bring expanded airlift capabilities and a history of operational excellence.
Under the leadership of Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Brown, incoming commander of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, the squadron arrives ready to provide tactical airlift, contingency operations, aeromedical evacuation and rapid mobility support to increase operational capability across Africa.
"The airmen and team of the 815th Airlift Squadron stand ready to support the Africom and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of responsibility," Brown said. "This deployment is the culmination of a two-year Air Force's force generation 'level 300' training plan and Air Force Reserve Command certification."
That two-year preparation consisted of a series of highly complex, joint and international exercises to stress test their tactical capabilities to ensure the team was ready to sustain full-spectrum readiness in their area of responsibility.
The transition reflects one team completing its chapter while another immediately carries the mission forward. The final C-130H crews of the 133rd Airlift Wing passed the torch to the Flying Jennies to continue redefining responsive air mobility support for the joint force, allies and partners across the African continent.