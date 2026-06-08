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Navy Establishes NSA Stirling in Australia

June 8, 2026 | By Commander, Naval Forces Japan

The Navy established a new naval support activity in Perth, Australia, May 30, as part of AUKUS, the enhanced trilateral security partnership between the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom.

Two men in military uniforms listen to another man in a military camouflage uniform as he speaks to them while standing on a pier.
Two men in military uniforms listen to another man in a military camouflage uniform as he speaks to them while standing on a pier.
Taking a Tour
U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy, right, receive a tour of the Diamantina Pier on the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling during Koehler's visit to Perth, Australia, May 25, 2026. Koehler's visit reaffirmed that the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
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Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan
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This move follows a trilateral joint statement announced the same day, confirming the accomplishment of key milestones for Submarine Rotational Force – West, which will support the rotational presence of U.S. and U.K submarines at Australia's HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia. 

Naval Support Activity Stirling will provide support services and programs for U.S. service members, civilian personnel, contractors and their families assigned to SRF-West. 

"Establishment of NSA Stirling with our AUKUS partners demonstrates our command mission to support the fleet, warfighter and family," said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. "By providing essential services to U.S. personnel and their families, NSA Stirling will enhance rotational submarine force readiness."

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Five men in military uniforms and brightly colored vests attach mooring lines to a submarine in a bay.
Dozens of people in military uniforms stand on top of a submarine as one person throws a rope to another person standing on a pier.
Two tugboats guide a submarine into port while a dozen people stand on top of the sub.
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Navy Region Japan was tasked in October 2024 to stand up the support activity. The submarine rotational force was established with the approval of the Australian government. 

"We are currently in the early stages of establishing NSA Stirling," said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander of Navy Region Japan. "While there is still much work ahead, we are confident in our ability to accomplish this task through strong collaboration with our AUKUS partners." 

NSA Stirling will provide robust support for U.S. service members, civilians and their families, connecting U.S. personnel to quality housing, healthcare, childcare and recreation to ensure their well-being during their assignment.

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