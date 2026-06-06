Hegseth Commemorates 82nd Anniversary of WWII Allied Invasion at Normandy

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth traveled to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, for the second consecutive year, where he delivered remarks today honoring the approximately 160,000 Allied troops — 73,000 of them Americans — who landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944, to liberate Western Europe from Nazi control.
The beginning of the Battle of Normandy, more commonly referred to as D-Day, would lead to more than 2 million Allied troops being on the ground in France within three months, followed by the ultimate downfall of Adolph Hitler and the Nazi regime just over eight months later.
"Eighty-two years ago today, the survival of Western civilization hung in the balance. Dark forces had swept across Europe. Hitler boasted that his [coastal defensive] Atlantic Wall was impenetrable. But our enemy made a fatal miscalculation: they underestimated the unbreakable will of the American fighting man," Hegseth said early in his remarks.
He went on to recount how the American troops were joined in their trek across the English Channel by steadfast Allies from Great Britain, Canada, France, Norway, Poland and other nations.
"The task was daunting. … An impossible mission — a suicidal mission — the mission of free men. … The United States military spearheaded a great crusade to shatter the Nazi war machine and liberate a continent," he said.
Hegseth went on to tie the gallantry and sacrifice made by Americans and their Allies at Normandy to the current geopolitical threats facing the West.
"As we face an increasingly complex threat environment, we apply the lessons from 82 years ago learned on these beaches: strong allies, each fully committed to doing their part, win wars," he said.
Hegseth further explained that the men who fought and died at Normandy were part of a war fighting alliance where every partner brought its "full measure of industry, courage and sacrifice," as opposed to "empty slogans" and "lavish summits."
"Each nation pulled its weight; each nation bled. America will lead — and we must — but capable allies must be right there with us, shoulder to shoulder, in the breach, when it matters," Hegseth said.
He then underscored the necessity of Western nations resisting the comfortable complacency that has developed in the past, reminding them that freedom doesn't come without a price.
"We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor and with strength. The men who landed on these beaches knew this; the question we ask ourselves is, do we?" Hegseth said.
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Twenty-nine World War II veterans attended this year's ceremony. They were honored not only by Hegseth, but by other distinguished guests, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine.
"[To] the veterans of World War II who are here with us today, and those who did not come home, thank you — thank you for your courage, tenacity and grit that you showed the world on that day, and the days that followed," Caine told the men.
"To the veterans here today who served in France and around the globe: gentlemen, we love you," Hegseth said to the veterans.
"We owe you a debt of gratitude we can never repay. A grateful nation honors your service and your historic bravery," he added.
One of the veterans on hand was 107-year-old Art Rose, a Navy veteran who served as an engineering officer at Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion.
Prior to Hegseth and Caine's remarks, Rose took to the podium to read a letter he had written to his parents on June 11, 1944, five days after Allied forces landed.
Although Rose explained through the letter that he had trepidation and fear of the unknown prior to the invasion, the missive concluded with a message of gratitude.
"What a country we are. I will always be grateful to my commander for taking me along [to battle]," Rose read from his letter.
"Don't worry about me. I am well, whole and happy. Love, Art," he concluded.