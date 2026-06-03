Wrenches to Wings: The Artisan Hands Behind Every Test Flight

For most pilots, trust is a two-way street between aviator and aircraft. But for the crews assigned to the 10th Flight Test Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, that bond is a three-way pact between pilot, plane and the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex artisans who took the aircraft apart and pieced it back together.
Pilots like Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Griffin, 10th FLTS commander, don't just fly planes – they climb into the cockpits of bombers and tankers that are officially declared non-airworthy — aircraft stitched together after invasive surgery — to prove them battle-ready.
"Think of this as extremely invasive and in-depth maintenance that is beyond what the active flying units are capable of accomplishing," Griffin said. "Once they finish going through the programmed depot maintenance cycle, the aircraft are presented to us as non-airworthy. We are the first to fly them."
It's a mission with zero margin for error. Behind every one of those aircraft is an unbreakable bond forged in hangars, where every turn of a wrench meets the moment of truth in flight.
Each functional check flight conducted by 10th FLTS is a meticulously scripted evaluation designed to stress every critical system — ensuring the complex work performed on the ground holds true in the air. The aircraft — ranging from the B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress to the KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry and KC-46 Pegasus — arrive at the 10th FLTS after undergoing the PDM cycle.
"At the most basic level, we look for the functionality of the landing gear system, engines, flight instrumentation and flight controls," Griffin said. "But we're also evaluating mission-specific systems to ensure full operational capability."
That critical groundwork falls to the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, where maintainers put their reputation and pride on the line with every bolt they tighten, knowing someone else will soon bet their life on the quality of that wrench-turning.
"The relationship between maintainer and pilot is like no other in the United States Air Force; trust underpins everything we do," said Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Peele, 76th AMXG deputy commander. "It starts at the individual level and builds into the extreme teaming required to deliver aircraft back to the warfighter."
From troubleshooting persistent grounding issues to meeting demanding production timelines, maintainers and pilots operate as a single team.
"Both of us operate under constraints that can make execution difficult," Griffin said. "But because of the trust we've built, we're able to navigate those challenges, find solutions and ultimately get these jets back to where they are desperately needed."
It's a partnership calculated on confidence that's now paying dividends for the Air Force.
"In fiscal year 2025, our teaming with the 10th FLTS allowed us to exceed customer requirements across multiple platforms," Peele said. "Most recently, those efforts helped deliver additional tanker and bomber capacity to support global mission requirements."
At Tinker Air Force Base, the mission doesn't end when maintenance is complete — or when the wheels leave the runway. It ends when a fully restored aircraft is returned to the warfighter, ready for the next fight.