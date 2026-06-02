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Joint Task Force Southern Border Holds Transfer of Authority

June 2, 2026 |Joint Task Force Southern Border

The Army's 101st Airborne Division transferred authority of the Joint Task Force Southern Border mission to the 1st Armored Division during a ceremony at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 29.

Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, presided over the ceremony.

Two men in camouflage military uniforms hold a white flag as two other men in similar attire stand at attention next to them in an aircraft hangar.
Two men in camouflage military uniforms hold a white flag as two other men in similar attire stand at attention next to them in an aircraft hangar.
Transfer of Authority
Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, hands off the Joint Task Force Southern Border colors to Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, during a joint task force transfer of authority ceremony at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., May 29, 2026. A transfer of authority ceremony marks the official transition of operational control, responsibilities and mission authority from an outgoing unit to an incoming unit.
Download: Full Size (1.76 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Adrianna Douglas
VIRIN: 260529-A-LR100-9109
Six men in camouflage military uniforms stand in formation in an aircraft hangar. Three of the men are holding up various flags while one is holding a flag forward, away from himself.
Six men in camouflage military uniforms stand in formation in an aircraft hangar. Three of the men are holding up various flags while one is holding a flag forward, away from himself.
Present Arms
Service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border present arms during a joint task force transfer of authority ceremony at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., May 29, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Adrianna Douglas
VIRIN: 260529-A-LR100-9042
Army Maj. Gen. David Gardner, the outgoing JTF-SB commander and commander of the 101st Airborne Division, assumed authority from the 10th Mountain Division Oct. 10, 2025. Gardner turned over authority to Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commander of the 1st Armored Division, making him the third commander to lead the joint task force.

JTF-SB operates under the direction of Northcom, providing unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the southern border.

"Over the past seven months, through synchronized planning, rapid mobility and persistent presence, we've enhanced southern border security with expanded detection and monitoring, improved data sharing and agile capabilities in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other key partners," Gardner said. "We take great pride in what we accomplished as we pass the colors for this vital mission to our teammates."

Since March 2025, more than 20,000 service members have deployed to support this historic homeland defense mission and conducted more than 33,000 enhanced detection and monitoring missions, enabling greater awareness of illegal crossings from Mexico into the U.S. Of these missions, nearly 4,500 were joint patrols alongside CBP agents, and close to 1,100 were joint, mirrored patrols with Mexican partners.

Seven men in camouflage military uniforms stand in formation in an aircraft hangar. Four of the men are holding various flags. There is a military helicopter behind them.
Seven men in camouflage military uniforms stand in formation in an aircraft hangar. Four of the men are holding various flags. There is a military helicopter behind them.
Border Support
Service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border present arms during a joint task force transfer of authority ceremony at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., May 29, 2026. U.S. Northern Command is working with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the southern border.
Download: Full Size (4.53 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Anthony Opromolla
VIRIN: 260529-A-XE136-1043

Furthermore, the joint task force is executing the largest barrier reinforcement in U.S. history with the emplacement of approximately 59,000 rolls of concertina wire. Units also installed nearly 8,000 signs and more than 3,100 buoys across 656 miles to set the boundaries for five established national defense areas.

JTF-SB is an operational proving ground for emerging technology with service members putting drones, counter drones, sensors and more to the test across the entire southern border. During the transfer ceremony, Taylor thanked the 101st Airborne Division for positioning the task force for future success and underscored the 1st Armored Division's commitment to continuing the mission of conducting full-scale, agile and all-domain operations in support of the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to secure the southern border. 

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border support Army Northern Command Mexico partnerships Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection technology innovation drones drone dominance peace through strength 101st Airborne Division 1ST Armored Division

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