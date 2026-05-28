Personal Property Activity Expands PCS Support Across Joint Force

For War Department personnel and their families, permanent change of station season can be one of the most stressful times of the year, as the moving process often comes with questions, uncertainty and unexpected challenges.
To better support service members across the joint force, the department established the Personal Property Activity to improve the military moving experience and ensure members have reliable support throughout every stage of their PCS.
One of the most important things service members can do when preparing for a PCS is to start early and stay in touch with their local transportation management office.
The local offices serve as the first line of support for PCS moves and are ready to help:
- Schedule household goods shipments.
- Navigate the Defense Personal Property System.
- Understand shipment entitlements.
- Coordinate Personally Procured Moves.
- Arrange vehicle shipments for eligible moves.
- Receive guidance for overseas assignments.
The Personal Property Activity encourages service members to contact their installation transportation office as soon as they receive orders to improve predictability, flexibility and increase the likelihood of securing preferred moving dates during the busy summer moving season.
While transportation management offices remain a critical resource, the PPA also has a dedicated call center to help service members resolve issues quickly and provide real-time assistance throughout the moving process.
Now that peak PCS season is underway, the call center will operate 24/7 until Sept. 15, ensuring support is available when needed.
Whether service members need shipment updates, guidance on entitlements, assistance navigating the moving process or help resolving transportation issues, the PPA call center provides direct support and connects members with appropriate resources. For PCS assistance, military families can call 833-MIL-MOVE (833-645-6683) or email PCScallcenter@mail.mil
.
Schedule your move as early as possible after receiving orders.
Keep important documents, passports, medications and valuables with you.
Take time-stamped photos of high-value items before packing.
Separate professional gear from household goods when applicable.
Understand prohibited items before the pack-out day.
Stay flexible with requested move dates during peak season.
Use the Defense Personal Property System early to secure shipment availability.
For overseas moves, service members should also research country-specific requirements for pets, vehicles, medical screenings and documentation in advance.
The PPA continues working tirelessly to help War Department personnel and their families with their moves, increasing awareness of available resources and encouraging early preparation, hoping to reduce the stress on military families and ensuring the joint force stays focused on the mission.