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Personal Property Activity Expands PCS Support Across Joint Force

May 28, 2026 | By Air Force Staff Sgt. David Phaff, Personal Property Activity

A man loads boxes on a blue moving truck; stacks of boxes are on a driveway next to the truck.
A man loads boxes on a blue moving truck; stacks of boxes are on a driveway next to the truck.
Moving Day
Boxes are loaded onto a moving truck at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 18, 2025.
Download: Full Size (2.5 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry
VIRIN: 180725-F-UG882-1004
A close-up view of flat boxes leaning against a wall; a man wearing a camouflage military uniform is in the background.
A close-up view of flat boxes leaning against a wall; a man wearing a camouflage military uniform is in the background.
Packing Up
Unfolded boxes are ready for packing during a permanent change of station move at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 17, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.37 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry
VIRIN: 170725-F-UG882-1011
For War Department personnel and their families, permanent change of station season can be one of the most stressful times of the year, as the moving process often comes with questions, uncertainty and unexpected challenges. 

To better support service members across the joint force, the department established the Personal Property Activity to improve the military moving experience and ensure members have reliable support throughout every stage of their PCS. 

One of the most important things service members can do when preparing for a PCS is to start early and stay in touch with their local transportation management office. 

The local offices serve as the first line of support for PCS moves and are ready to help: 

  • Schedule household goods shipments. 
  • Navigate the Defense Personal Property System. 
  • Understand shipment entitlements. 
  • Coordinate Personally Procured Moves. 
  • Arrange vehicle shipments for eligible moves. 
  • Receive guidance for overseas assignments.  

The Personal Property Activity encourages service members to contact their installation transportation office as soon as they receive orders to improve predictability, flexibility and increase the likelihood of securing preferred moving dates during the busy summer moving season. 
 
While transportation management offices remain a critical resource, the PPA also has a dedicated call center to help service members resolve issues quickly and provide real-time assistance throughout the moving process. 

Now that peak PCS season is underway, the call center will operate 24/7 until Sept. 15, ensuring support is available when needed. 

Three people wearing camouflage military uniforms and headsets sit in a row and look at computers.
Three people wearing camouflage military uniforms and headsets sit in a row and look at computers.
Always There
Service members assigned to the Personal Property Activity call center help military families at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., July 21, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.73 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Iain Stanley
VIRIN: 250721-F-JO760-1047P
A man in a formal military uniform stands and speaks into a microphone to a seated audience; to his left is a screen with slides projected on it.
A man in a formal military uniform stands and speaks into a microphone to a seated audience; to his left is a screen with slides projected on it.
Industry Day
Army Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, Personal Property Activity commanding general, speaks to the individuals who are responsible for military moves during an industry day engagement in Fairview Heights, Ill., April 23, 2026. The event encouraged open dialogue between military leaders and transportation service providers to enhance the permanent change of station process.
Download: Full Size (378.88 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. David Phaff
VIRIN: 260423-F-XO639-3340
Whether service members need shipment updates, guidance on entitlements, assistance navigating the moving process or help resolving transportation issues, the PPA call center provides direct support and connects members with appropriate resources. For PCS assistance, military families can call 833-MIL-MOVE (833-645-6683) or email PCScallcenter@mail.mil.

Personal Property Activity PCS Tips
Schedule your move as early as possible after receiving orders.
Keep important documents, passports, medications and valuables with you.
Take time-stamped photos of high-value items before packing.
Separate  professional gear from household goods when applicable.
Understand prohibited items before the pack-out day.
Stay flexible with requested move dates during peak season.
Use the Defense Personal Property System early to secure shipment availability.
   For overseas moves, service members should also research country-specific requirements for pets, vehicles, medical screenings and documentation in advance.

The PPA continues working tirelessly to help War Department personnel and their families with their moves, increasing awareness of available resources and encouraging early preparation, hoping to reduce the stress on military families and ensuring the joint force stays focused on the mission.

Spotlight: Personal Property Activity
Spotlight: Military Family Support
PCS Military Life Military Families

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