District of Columbia National Guard Unveils Freedom 250 Patch

District of Columbia National Guard leaders introduced a new assignment patch, honoring America's 250th birthday and recognizing the National Guard's support of key events in the nation's capital.
The historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to serve reflects the United States' grounding principles while also reinforcing partnerships with local and federal authorities.
The patch features the Betsy Ross flag, with stars encircling the number 250 in place of the traditional 13 stars. Service members began wearing the patch Memorial Day weekend.
The top of the patch reads, "District of Columbia National Guard," identifying the soldiers' assignment area, and the bottom features the District of Columbia National Guard mission statement: "Protect the Capital - Defend the Nation."
The Freedom 250 patch will be worn on the left shoulder of D.C. National Guard and members of Joint Task Force District of Columbia who are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission.
Special events in Washington will commemorate the American colonists' fight for freedom against Great Britain during the Revolutionary War, beginning with the establishment of the Continental Army, June 14, 1775, and concluding with the signing of the Treaty of Paris, Sept. 3, 1783, which formally recognized American independence and marked the end of the war.
Freedom 250 events highlight significant milestones and the enduring spirit of the nation.
National Guardsmen from various states and territories will provide command and control, foot patrols, crowd management and traffic control operations, way-finding assistance for visitors, as well as law enforcement partners with street closures. The goal is to support a safe, secure and navigable environment for attendees while serving as a vital asset to federal and local partners supporting Freedom 250 events throughout the nation's capital.