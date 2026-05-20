Fort Bragg Honors the Fallen During Annual Remembrance Run

More than 2,000 soldiers, families and community members came together at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 16, for the annual Run, Honor, Remember 5K, an event dedicated to honoring service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation.
The run took place beside one of the installation's most powerful Memorial Day traditions — a field of more than 7,500 combat boots, each representing a fallen hero since Sept. 11, 2001.
Tony Pugh, program manager for the base's survivor outreach services, reminded visitors of the purpose behind the display.
"Just remember that nothing is free ... that service members lost their lives to make sure we still do the stuff we do today," Pugh said.
Amanda Cahill, Fort Bragg Morale, Welfare and Recreation special events coordinator, said the 5K has always been about remembrance, but its impact has expanded over time. The purpose of the annual event is to bring the community together to honor the fallen and to give participants a chance to reflect on service and sacrifice.
Over the years, she said, the event has grown into "a meaningful community tradition" that strengthens connections across the installation and surrounding areas. While the event continues to evolve, Cahill emphasized that its foundation remains the same: ensuring the memory of fallen service members is never forgotten.
To pull off this special tribute, the 5K relies on a large team of service members, agencies and volunteers working together. Cahill highlighted the partnership between installation agencies to put out the boots for the display, provide coordination, traffic control and medical support as well as setting up hydration stations for runners.
She said the event's success depends on "the dedication and support of staff and volunteers who make the experience meaningful for the entire community."
Personal Stories Behind the Boots
For many families, the display is deeply emotional. Gold Star wife Maxine Crockett visited the boot honoring her husband, Army Sgt. 1st Class Ricky Crockett, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.
"Ricky was a kind, generous soul," she said. "Anyone that needed help, he was there to help them."
Army Sgt. Brady Callahan placed a boot for his father, Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith Callahan, who died in Iraq in 2007.
"He's probably my biggest inspiration for being here," Callahan said. "His legacy is something I want to live up to."
Cahill said one of the most meaningful moments each year is watching participants slow down as they pass the boots.
She described a "quiet shift in the atmosphere" as runners and families read the names and recognize the stories behind each pair of boots. For some, the moment becomes personal when they find a friend or family member represented.
Cahill said she hopes participants leave with "a deeper sense of gratitude, reflection and connection to the true purpose of the event — to honor, remember and ensure that the sacrifices of our fallen heroes are never forgotten."