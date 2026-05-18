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Army Advances Barracks Modernization Efforts to Improve Quality of Life

May 18, 2026 | By Elijah Cornish, Army

Since October 2025, when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth established the Barracks Task Force, the Army has accelerated efforts to improve soldier living conditions, modernize aging facilities and strengthen quality-of-life investments across installations.

The initiative reinforced that barracks are not simply infrastructure; they are a readiness issue directly linked to lethality, retention, recruiting and soldier trust.

More than a dozen people, some in camouflage military uniforms and others in business attire, stand around a billiards table in a large room.
More than a dozen people, some in camouflage military uniforms and others in business attire, stand around a billiards table in a large room.
Common Area
Leaders from the War Department and the Army tour the common area of barracks at Fort Meade, Md., Nov. 7, 2025.
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Credit: Army Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne
VIRIN: 251107-A-CU183-3211

Across the Army enterprise, efforts are underway to modernize how barracks are planned, funded, maintained and delivered while addressing long-standing infrastructure deficiencies. Recent efforts have included targeted renovations, new construction projects, digital modernization initiatives and accelerated investment strategies to improve day-to-day living conditions for soldiers. 

Funding provided through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act enabled the Army to make several key investments, including: 

  • $20 million for new furniture at 40 installations, impacting more than 106,000 soldiers. 
  • $59 million for lighting, plumbing, mold remediation and door lock work orders. 
  • $405 million for repair and modernization projects across all components. 

The Army has used innovative methods to modernize barracks. At Fort Bliss, Texas, it partnered with industry and government stakeholders to deliver 3D-printed barracks, demonstrating how emerging technologies can reduce construction timelines while improving quality and resiliency. 

It also advanced initiatives to improve soldier quality of life, such as pilot programs for free Wi-Fi, increased facility assessments and enhanced coordination across commands and installation management organizations to prioritize repairs and modernization. 

Barracks Modernization Supports Broader Installation Transformation 

The Barracks Task Force is part of a broader effort to transform Army installations into resilient operational platforms capable of sustaining readiness, supporting soldiers and enabling the Army mission in competition, crisis and conflict. 

A man wearing business attire listens while two people in camouflage military uniforms speak inside a small kitchen. In the background, a man and a woman have a conversation.
A man wearing business attire listens while two people in camouflage military uniforms speak inside a small kitchen. In the background, a man and a woman have a conversation.
Listening Session
Jordan Gillis, center, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, listens as soldiers explain housing needs and concerns at Fort Meade, Md., Nov. 7, 2025. Gillis is leading Army efforts in support of the War Department's Barracks Task Force.
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Credit: Army Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne
VIRIN: 251107-A-AP391-9905
Six people, some in camouflage military uniforms and others in business attire, stand in a laundry room listening to a man speak.
Six people, some in camouflage military uniforms and others in business attire, stand in a laundry room listening to a man speak.
Laundry Room
Jordan Gillis, left, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, listens as Army Col. Adam J. Barlow, Fort Polk Garrison commander, speaks during a barracks tour at Fort Polk, La., April 15, 2026.
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Credit: Porsha Auzenne, Army
VIRIN: 260416-A-GH690-1049
Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, outlined three core transformation priorities guiding Army installation modernization efforts: 

  • Leverage outside and alternate financing. 
  • Make the most of the funds we have. 
  • Drive Army interest through strategic engagement. 

These priorities are helping shape how the Army approaches barracks modernization by accelerating project delivery, improving stewardship of existing resources, strengthening accountability and identifying innovative ways to improve soldier quality of life across the force. 

Gillis said installations are operational platforms that directly enable readiness and lethality. 

"Improving barracks conditions is about ensuring soldiers live in facilities that reflect the professionalism and standards they deserve," he said. 

A man wearing a safety vest and a helmet installs a cabinet.
A man wearing a safety vest and a helmet installs a cabinet.
Cabinet Installation
A contractor installs cabinets in a barracks room at Fort Riley, Kan., Dec. 19, 2025.
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Credit: Lawrence Brooks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District
VIRIN: 251219-O-XH798-3312

The effort aims for lasting change in barracks governance, project acceleration, prioritizing high-risk facilities and aligning investments with soldier needs and mission readiness. 

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer emphasized that barracks conditions directly impact morale, discipline, readiness and retention. 

"Our soldiers live the Army profession every day, and they deserve facilities that support their health, well-being and readiness," Weimer said.

Recent senior leader engagements have further highlighted the urgency of the issue.  

Gillis has visited installations including Fort Meade, Maryland; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Bliss, Texas; and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, to assess barracks conditions and engage directly with soldiers and installation leaders. 

The visits demonstrate the Army's commitment to accountability, soldier quality of life and ensuring modernization efforts deliver measurable improvements at the installation level. 

While work remains, the Barracks Task Force shows a long-term commitment to ensuring soldiers live and work in facilities that reflect the professionalism, standards and readiness expectations of the Army.

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