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Pentagon Marks Armed Forces Day With Special Flag

May 16, 2026 | By David Vergun, Pentagon News

A large American flag hangs off the side of a large, five-story building.
A large American flag hangs off the side of a large, five-story building.
Pentagon Flag
An American flag unfurls down the side of the Pentagon to celebrate Armed Forces Day and honor America's 250th birthday, May 16, 2026. The Betsy Ross flag features 13 white stars in a circle on a blue field with 13 alternating red and white stripes, symbolizing the original colonies.
Download: Full Size (2.91 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann, DOW
VIRIN: 260516-D-XO220-1259

The War Department celebrated Armed Forces Day with a newly unveiled America 250 version of the Betsy Ross flag, unfurled over the outside of the Pentagon today at sunrise.

At 20 feet long and 28 feet wide, the flag has 13 alternating red and white strips and 13 stars arranged in a circle with "250" in the center.

A large American flag hangs off the side of a large, five-story building.
A large American flag hangs off the side of a large, five-story building.
Betsy Ross Flag
An American flag unfurls down the side of the Pentagon to celebrate Armed Forces Day and honor America's 250th birthday, May 16, 2026. The Betsy Ross flag features 13 white stars in a circle on a blue field with 13 alternating red and white stripes, symbolizing the original colonies.
Download: Full Size (1.32 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann, DOW
VIRIN: 260516-D-XO220-1074

Betsy Ross was a professional upholsterer in Philadelphia from the early 1770s until she retired in 1827. While there is no historical evidence, many people believe she designed the American flag.  

Born Elizabeth Griscom on Jan. 1, 1752, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, Ross was raised by a Quaker family in Philadelphia. 

She apprenticed under John Webster, becoming a seamstress and upholsterer.  

In 1773, she married John Ross, which got her expelled from the Quaker community, since marrying a non-Quaker was taboo. Together, they ran an upholstery shop in Philadelphia and joined the Christ Church. John died in 1776, and Ross became a widow at 24. She continued to run the shop, and according to legend, Gen. George Washington, commander of the Continental Army, along with two other Founding Fathers, visited her in the summer of 1776. Washington showed her a sketch of a flag featuring 13 stars and stripes, and Ross advised some minor changes. Many flags at the time featured six-pointed stars; Ross proposed five.

A woman and two young girls hold an early version of the American flag as four men in historical uniform hold swords and look on.
A woman and two young girls hold an early version of the American flag as four men in historical uniform hold swords and look on.
Betsy Ross
A painting by artist Edward Percy Moran depicts Betsy Ross presenting the Betsy Ross flag to Continental Army Gen. George Washington.
Download: Full Size (1.34 MB)
Credit: Edward Percy Moran
VIRIN: 300406-O-D0439-9001
People lounge around an old-style American flag in a painting.
People lounge around an old-style American flag in a painting.
Flag Maker
Artist Jean Leon Gerome Ferris depicts Betsy Ross working on a Betsy Ross Flag.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Credit: Mikia Muhammad, DOW
VIRIN: 200729-D-ZZ999-0003
In 1777, Ross married Joseph Ashburn, a merchant sailor, and they had two daughters. However, Ashburn was captured by the British and charged with treason. He died in a British prison in 1782. John Claypoole, a fellow patriot who had been imprisoned with Ashburn, visited Ross to tell her that he had died.   

Claypoole and Ross became friends, fell in love, got married and had five daughters. They were married for 34 years before Claypoole died in 1817. Ross retired at 76 and died Jan. 30, 1836; she was 84. 

The Betsy Ross flag legend was started by her grandson, William Canby, in 1870, according to womenshistory.org. Canby presented a paper to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania recalling the story his grandmother told him. Although there are no historical records, what is known is that during and after the Revolutionary War, Ross made a variety of military flags over the course of 50 years.

People display an old-style U.S. flag.
People display an old-style U.S. flag.
Betsy Ross Flag
Brig. Gen. Beth Salisbury, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, helps raise the Betsy Ross Flag at the Betsy Ross House to help celebrate the U.S. Army's 248th birthday and Flag Day, June 14, 2023, in Philadelphia, the city where both the Army and the nation were created. The day's events were highlighted by an Army birthday celebration outside Independence Hall, a naturalization ceremony for 14 new U.S. citizens at the Betsy Ross House, and a parade from the National Constitution Center to Independence Hall.
Download: Full Size (1.27 MB)
Credit: Sal Ottaviano , Army
VIRIN: 230614-A-FZ134-9002

Spotlight: America's Military - Celebrating Independence
Story: American Revolutionary War Flags Flown to Inspire Patriotism
America250 DOW250 Freedom250 Betsy Ross

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