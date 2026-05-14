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Air Force Reserve Wing Assists in Downed Aircraft Rescue off Florida Coast

May 14, 2026 |Air Force Reserve Command

Air Force Reserve airmen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing assisted in the rescue of 11 survivors from a downed civilian aircraft in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 80 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, May 12, 2026.  

An emergency locator transmitter signal from a small aircraft alerted Coast Guard Southeast District watch standers to a potential distress situation that morning. 

Two people in wet suits assist two other people with life preservers swimming in ocean into a recovery basket as a rescue helicopter hovers above.
Two people in wet suits assist two other people with life preservers swimming in ocean into a recovery basket as a rescue helicopter hovers above.
Florida Rescue
An Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and pararescuemen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing conduct rescue operations for survivors of a downed civilian aircraft off the coast of Melbourne, Fla., May 12, 2026. Airmen with the wing helped rescue multiple survivors from the water and transport them to awaiting emergency medical personnel.
Download: Full Size (1.84 MB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260512-X-KX339-9005

At the time of the alert, a 920th Rescue Wing HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter crew was already airborne conducting a routine training mission. The crew was redirected to assist in the search and rescue effort after receiving a request to investigate the transmitter signal. 

Working alongside interagency partners, including the Coast Guard and additional Air Force rescue assets, the wing aircrew helped locate and recover 11 Bahamian adults from a life raft near the downed aircraft.  

The helicopter crew hoisted all 11 survivors and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at Melbourne Orlando International Airport. All survivors were reported in stable condition. 

"This rescue highlights the readiness, professionalism and interoperability our airmen train for every day," said Air Force Col. Chadd Bloomstine, 920th Operations Group commander. "They immediately transitioned from training to real-world rescue operations alongside our Coast Guard and interagency partners. We are proud to have played a role in bringing 11 people home safely." 

Two orange and one yellow rescue boats containing a group of people float in a large body of water.
Two orange and one yellow rescue boats containing a group of people float in a large body of water.
Rescue Rafts
An Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and pararescuemen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing conduct rescue operations for survivors of a downed civilian aircraft off the coast of Melbourne, Fla., May 12, 2026.
Download: Full Size (942.08 KB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260512-X-KX339-9003
Two people in wet suits assist two other people with life preservers swimming in ocean into a recovery basket as a rescue helicopter hovers above.
Two people in wet suits assist two other people with life preservers swimming in ocean into a recovery basket as a rescue helicopter hovers above.
Survivor Rescue
An Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and pararescuemen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing conduct rescue operations for survivors of a downed civilian aircraft off the coast of Melbourne, Fla., May 12, 2026. Airmen with the wing helped rescue multiple survivors from the water and transport them to awaiting emergency medical personnel.
Download: Full Size (1.03 MB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260512-X-KX339-9006
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-27 Spartan aircrew and an HC-130J Combat King II aircrew from Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, also assisted in locating the downed aircraft and nearby life raft. 

The civilian aircraft reportedly departed Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, and was en route to Freeport, Bahamas, when it experienced engine failure. Bahamian authorities will investigate the cause of the incident. 

The 920th Rescue Wing, the Air Force Reserve's only combat search and rescue wing, routinely conducts rescue operations and training missions in support of civil authorities, national defense objectives and humanitarian response efforts.

humanitarian Coast Guard Air Force Reserves

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