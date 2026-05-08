Blount Island Command's Ship-to-Shore Operations Reinforces Southcom Readiness

Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit landed an MK36 Wrecker tactical armored vehicle May 5 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida, demonstrating how the service rapidly moves equipment to support operations across the region.
The six-wheeled vehicle was transported aboard a landing craft utility designed to move heavy equipment. Departing the amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale, the craft transited along the St. Johns River to Blount Island.
Once the vehicle rolled ashore, the landing craft departed the slipway, completing the movement. This rapid response seamlessly enabled the unit to stage equipment without delay, further reinforcing the Marine Corps' ability to sustain forces operating in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.
"Blount Island Command consistently gave us a responsive option to move equipment ashore quickly and keep our operations on timeline," said Marine Corps Capt. Ben Peinsipp, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit logistics planner.
Blount Island Command coordinated the landing immediately after the unit requested support while operating in the Caribbean.
"This is what we're built for — ready to support Marines when they need it," said Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Garrett Mitchell, Blount Island Command chief of operations. "Our job is to enable ship-to-shore operations quickly so Marines can keep moving."
Located about 8 miles inland along the St. Johns River, Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island supports maritime logistics and amphibious landings independent of tidal constraints, enabling equipment transfer when and where it is needed. A sand ramp at the slipway entrance enabled the craft to land and transfer equipment efficiently, supporting responsive operations for Marines in the region.
The operation reflects continued support to Marine forces in Southcom. In a similar response in October, Blount Island Command fulfilled an urgent requirement for armored vehicle windows within hours, pulling and shipping panels from its Jacksonville-based stocks to reduce procurement time and cost while reinforcing regional logistics readiness.
"Whether coordinating ship-to-shore movements or sourcing critical parts on short notice, their support enabled us to maintain momentum across the U.S. Southern Command area of operations," Peinsipp said. "That level of flexibility directly sustained the [unit's] readiness and ensured we could continue maneuvering without delay."