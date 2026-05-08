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Blount Island Command's Ship-to-Shore Operations Reinforces Southcom Readiness

May 8, 2026 | By Dustin Senger, Blount Island Command

Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit landed an MK36 Wrecker tactical armored vehicle May 5 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida, demonstrating how the service rapidly moves equipment to support operations across the region.

A large military vehicle drives off a landing craft onto shore after being transported down a river; there are four men wearing reflective vests and hard hats walking back toward the boat after guiding the vehicle.
A large military vehicle drives off a landing craft onto shore after being transported down a river; there are four men wearing reflective vests and hard hats walking back toward the boat after guiding the vehicle.
On the Move
An MK36 Wrecker armored tactical vehicle rolls off a landing craft utility during ship-to-shore operations supporting the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Fla., May 5, 2026. The rapid equipment transfer enabled Marines to sustain operations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.
Download: Full Size (256 KB)
Credit: Dustin Senger
VIRIN: 260505-M-BD377-9842

The six-wheeled vehicle was transported aboard a landing craft utility designed to move heavy equipment. Departing the amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale, the craft transited along the St. Johns River to Blount Island. 

Once the vehicle rolled ashore, the landing craft departed the slipway, completing the movement. This rapid response seamlessly enabled the unit to stage equipment without delay, further reinforcing the Marine Corps' ability to sustain forces operating in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. 

"Blount Island Command consistently gave us a responsive option to move equipment ashore quickly and keep our operations on timeline," said Marine Corps Capt. Ben Peinsipp, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit logistics planner.

A man wearing casual attire uses a forklift to move wooden shipping boxes in a warehouse.
A man wearing casual attire uses a forklift to move wooden shipping boxes in a warehouse.
On the Move
Patrick Haupt, Blount Island Command materiel handler, moves armored vehicle windows from prepositioning stocks at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025.
Download: Full Size (563.2 KB)
Credit: Dustin Senger
VIRIN: 251010-M-BD377-9940

Blount Island Command coordinated the landing immediately after the unit requested support while operating in the Caribbean. 

"This is what we're built for — ready to support Marines when they need it," said Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Garrett Mitchell, Blount Island Command chief of operations. "Our job is to enable ship-to-shore operations quickly so Marines can keep moving." 

Located about 8 miles inland along the St. Johns River, Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island supports maritime logistics and amphibious landings independent of tidal constraints, enabling equipment transfer when and where it is needed. A sand ramp at the slipway entrance enabled the craft to land and transfer equipment efficiently, supporting responsive operations for Marines in the region.

A man wearing casual attire uses a machine to attach bands to a wooden shipping box in a warehouse; there is an American flag hanging from the ceiling in the background.
A man wearing casual attire uses a machine to attach bands to a wooden shipping box in a warehouse; there is an American flag hanging from the ceiling in the background.
Derek Visyak
Derek Visyak, Blount Island Command shipping coordinator, bands armored vehicle windows from prepositioning stocks at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025. The panels were packaged for transport in response to an urgent request from Marines operating in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.
Download: Full Size (481.28 KB)
Credit: Dustin Senger, Marine Corps
VIRIN: 251010-M-BD377-9137

The operation reflects continued support to Marine forces in Southcom. In a similar response in October, Blount Island Command fulfilled an urgent requirement for armored vehicle windows within hours, pulling and shipping panels from its Jacksonville-based stocks to reduce procurement time and cost while reinforcing regional logistics readiness. 

"Whether coordinating ship-to-shore movements or sourcing critical parts on short notice, their support enabled us to maintain momentum across the U.S. Southern Command area of operations," Peinsipp said. "That level of flexibility directly sustained the [unit's] readiness and ensured we could continue maneuvering without delay."

Experience: Military Units: Marine Corps
Marine Corps Southern Command Blount Island Command

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