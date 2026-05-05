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Enlistees Honored During Recognition Ceremony

May 5, 2026 | By Air Force Maj. Neil Samson, 932nd Airlift Wing

As the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary throughout 2026, community and military leaders honored the next generation of American defenders during the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Illinois, April 30.

A man and a woman in military dress uniforms pose for a photo in front of a stage with two men in casual attire holding certificates; there are flags displayed in the background.
A man and a woman in military dress uniforms pose for a photo in front of a stage with two men in casual attire holding certificates; there are flags displayed in the background.
Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Air Force Capt. Jacob Curtis, left, 126th Security Forces Squadron commander, Samson Dada, Ferdows Momen, both Air Force Reserve enlistees, and Air Force Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, pose for a photo at conclusion of the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Ill., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (450.56 KB)
Credit: Air Force Maj. Neil Samson
VIRIN: 260430-F-GZ548-6485

The event celebrated 51 high school seniors from the class of 2026 who have committed to serving in the armed forces, officially recognizing their transition from students to service members. The delegation included future Marines, sailors, airmen and soldiers. 

Among the honorees taking the oath of enlistment were Samson Dada and Ferdows Momen, who are slated to join the Air Force Reserve with an assignment to the 932nd Civil Engineering Squadron at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

A woman in a military dress uniform and a man in casual attire pose for a photo while holding a certificate in their hands; there are flags displayed in the background.
A woman in a military dress uniform and a man in casual attire pose for a photo while holding a certificate in their hands; there are flags displayed in the background.
Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Air Force Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, presents a certificate of special congressional recognition to Ferdows Momen, an Air Force Reserve enlistee, during the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Ill., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (614.4 KB)
Credit: Air Force Maj. Neil Samson
VIRIN: 260430-F-GZ548-7922
A woman in a military dress uniform and a man in casual attire pose for a photo while holding a certificate in their hands; there are flags displayed in the background.
A woman in a military dress uniform and a man in casual attire pose for a photo while holding a certificate in their hands; there are flags displayed in the background.
Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Air Force Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, presents a certificate of special congressional recognition to Samson Dada, an Air Force Reserve enlistee, during the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Ill., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (542.72 KB)
Credit: Air Force Maj. Neil Samson
VIRIN: 260430-F-GZ548-3844
During the ceremony, enlistees viewed congratulatory video messages from high-level government and military leaders, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. 

"As we reflect on 250 years of American history and the legacy of our independence, it is the volunteers stepping forward today who ensure our freedom continues," said retired Air Force Col. Bob Norman, the event organizer. "These young men and women represent the very best of our community."

A man in a suit speaks into a microphone while standing on a stage during a military event; there are five people in business attire and military dress uniforms seated on stage to the right with flags in the background.
A man in a suit speaks into a microphone while standing on a stage during a military event; there are five people in business attire and military dress uniforms seated on stage to the right with flags in the background.
Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Retired Air Force Col. Bob Norman, event organizer, provides his closing remarks at the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Ill., April 30, 2026. The event honored class of 2026 high school seniors and their families as they prepare for military service.
Download: Full Size (573.44 KB)
Credit: Air Force Maj. Neil Samson
VIRIN: 260430-F-GZ548-9507

A group of distinguished military and civic leaders delivered remarks focused on leadership, readiness and the enduring value of service. Speakers included Air Force Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander. 

Goetz addressed the recruits directly, highlighting the significance of their commitment in the context of the nation's total population.

A woman in a military dress uniform speaks on a stage standing behind a lectern; there are flags displayed in the background.
A woman in a military dress uniform speaks on a stage standing behind a lectern; there are flags displayed in the background.
Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Air Force Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, addresses high school seniors and their families during the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Ill., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (512 KB)
Credit: Air Force Maj. Neil Samson
VIRIN: 260430-F-GZ548-3694

"You are choosing to step away from the comforts and familiarities of civilian life to embrace a calling that demands everything you have to give," she said. "In a nation of over 342 million people, less than 1% choose to wear the uniform of the United States armed forces — less than 1%." 

Goetz emphasized that the enlistees are entering an elite segment of the nation.

Six people in business attire and military dress uniforms sit behind two tables on a stage during a military event; there are flags displayed in the background. A lectern in the center of the stage and the two tables featured logos that read, “Our Community Salutes.”
Six people in business attire and military dress uniforms sit behind two tables on a stage during a military event; there are flags displayed in the background. A lectern in the center of the stage and the two tables featured logos that read, “Our Community Salutes.”
Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Keynote speakers gather during the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Ill., April 30, 2026.
Download: Full Size (348.16 KB)
Credit: Air Force Maj. Neil Samson
VIRIN: 260430-F-GZ548-7332

"You are now stepping into that rare, elite segment of our populations," she added. "While others may simply enjoy the freedoms our country offers, you have volunteered to be the shield that protects and sustains those freedoms." 

The recognition ceremony concluded with a reception, providing families and mentors an opportunity to congratulate the recruits before they depart for basic military training.

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