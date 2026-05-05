Enlistees Honored During Recognition Ceremony

As the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary throughout 2026, community and military leaders honored the next generation of American defenders during the second annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, Illinois, April 30.
The event celebrated 51 high school seniors from the class of 2026 who have committed to serving in the armed forces, officially recognizing their transition from students to service members. The delegation included future Marines, sailors, airmen and soldiers.
Among the honorees taking the oath of enlistment were Samson Dada and Ferdows Momen, who are slated to join the Air Force Reserve with an assignment to the 932nd Civil Engineering Squadron at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
During the ceremony, enlistees viewed congratulatory video messages from high-level government and military leaders, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
"As we reflect on 250 years of American history and the legacy of our independence, it is the volunteers stepping forward today who ensure our freedom continues," said retired Air Force Col. Bob Norman, the event organizer. "These young men and women represent the very best of our community."
A group of distinguished military and civic leaders delivered remarks focused on leadership, readiness and the enduring value of service. Speakers included Air Force Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander.
Goetz addressed the recruits directly, highlighting the significance of their commitment in the context of the nation's total population.
"You are choosing to step away from the comforts and familiarities of civilian life to embrace a calling that demands everything you have to give," she said. "In a nation of over 342 million people, less than 1% choose to wear the uniform of the United States armed forces — less than 1%."
Goetz emphasized that the enlistees are entering an elite segment of the nation.
"You are now stepping into that rare, elite segment of our populations," she added. "While others may simply enjoy the freedoms our country offers, you have volunteered to be the shield that protects and sustains those freedoms."
The recognition ceremony concluded with a reception, providing families and mentors an opportunity to congratulate the recruits before they depart for basic military training.