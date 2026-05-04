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Project Flytrap 5.0 Puts Emerging Tech in Warfighters' Hands

May 4, 2026 | By Army Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

A man in a camouflage military uniform shows how to use a computer system on a military vehicle to four other men in similar attire sitting in the vehicle with him.
A man in a camouflage military uniform shows how to use a computer system on a military vehicle to four other men in similar attire sitting in the vehicle with him.
Infantry Carrier
Army Sgt. Richard Ellzey, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, teaches paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment how an onboard computer system in an M1296 Stryker infantry carrier vehicle can display real-time images from the battlefield in a combat scenario during Project Flytrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 30, 2026. Project Flytrap is a multinational exercise intended to increase cohesive integration among different intelligence, fire and protection systems to combat evolving drone threats.
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Credit: Army Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor
VIRIN: 260430-A-NS115-1108

U.S. infantry soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment prepared for the force-on-force phase of Project Flytrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2.  

Project Flytrap integrates autonomous and unmanned ground vehicles, first-person view drones and counter-unmanned aerial systems on the simulated battlefield. 

This marked the third consecutive day of preparation and system integration for the exercise, which included a briefing attended by participating U.S. soldiers and U.K. paratroopers. Soldiers spent the remainder of the day conducting drone familiarization, operating unmanned ground vehicles and rehearsing counter-UAS procedures in preparation for the upcoming engagement. 

Among those preparing were Army Spc. Arthur Tugman, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, who took on the role of unmanned ground vehicle operator to transport equipment, soldiers, UAS and counter-UAS for the exercise, a mission set outside his traditional infantry duties. 

Ten men in camouflage military uniforms pose for a photo in front of a military vehicle while a dozen other men in similar attire stand/sit on top of the vehicle.
Ten men in camouflage military uniforms pose for a photo in front of a military vehicle while a dozen other men in similar attire stand/sit on top of the vehicle.
Flytrap Prep
U.S. soldiers and U.K. paratroopers pose for a photo during preparations for Project Flytrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 30, 2026. The exercise tests maneuver-based counter-drone systems designed to provide soldiers with low-cost, rapidly deployable solutions against evolving aerial threats.
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Credit: Army Sgt. Max Elliott
VIRIN: 260429-A-ZT835-8120

The integration of infantry soldiers into unmanned ground vehicle operations reflects a broader theme running through Project Flytrap — placing emerging technology directly in the hands of warfighters regardless of their primary specialty and using their feedback to drive rapid improvements across the force.  

The exercise aims to organically assimilate these new duties to soldiers already assigned to units. Tugman said the speed at which his unit has been able to absorb and operate the new systems has been one of the more surprising aspects of the training. 

"Something I learned that I didn't expect was how fast the United States Army is able to integrate new systems into warfighting tactics," he said. "I'd say this equipment is very easy to use. I'm able to pick it up, turn it on, and send it wherever it needs to go, as far as it needs to go, as fast as it needs to go." 

That ease of use, Tugman said, has direct implications for how the soldiers could employ these systems at scale across the force. 

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A woman in a camouflage military uniform kneels in the dirt as she places goggles over her eyes with a remote and a drone sitting in the dirt next to her; there is a military vehicle and two other people in similar attire in the background.
A man in a camouflage military uniform and helmet fixes equipment while kneeling on top of a military vehicle.
A woman in a camouflage military uniform points to a computer screen sitting on top of a case as a man in similar attire looks on; another man in similar attire is standing in the background holding a piece of military equipment.
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"If all our technology works the way it's supposed to, we will preserve manpower as well as accomplish the mission faster and more effectively," he said. 

For Tugman, the measure of success extends beyond the exercise itself. He described his goal as helping establish repeatable, standardized procedures for integrating counter-UAS and unmanned ground vehicle capabilities into the 2nd Cavalry Regiment's formations — procedures he hopes will eventually be adopted service wide.

Spotlight: Drone Dominance
Spotlight: Science and Technology
Experience: Military Units: Army
Project Flytrap 5.0 project flytrap Exercises partnerships United Kingdom Army UAS technology Science Engineering drones drone dominance innovation

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