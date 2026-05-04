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Eerie Company: A New Threat at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center

May 4, 2026 | By Staff Sgt. Troy Wharton, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

Soldiers assigned to the newly established Eerie Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, used first-person-view drone systems to enhance reconnaissance capabilities during Joint Multinational Readiness Center exercises in Hohenfels, Germany.

A man wearing a camouflaged military vest and helmet crouches down in the woods while holding a drone.
A man wearing a camouflaged military vest and helmet crouches down in the woods while holding a drone.
Drone Duty
Army Pfc. Alexander Walker, an Infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sets up a drone during Exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 in Hohenfels, Germany, April 23, 2026.
Download: Full Size (491.52 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Collin Mackall
VIRIN: 260423-A-XV403-1021

Acting as the opposing force during the exercise, the company replicated a modern battlefield threat by combining emerging drone technology and electronic warfare with traditional infantry tactics, creating a realistic training environment for rotational units. 

Established in December, Eerie Company specializes in short-, mid- and long-range reconnaissance to provide timely, accurate battlefield intelligence. The unit was created to address the evolving demands of modern warfare and to increase situational awareness across the battalion. 

"The rate at which modern warfare is moving, and due to current conflicts, this company was established to help bridge that gap and be the eyes and ears of the battalion," said Army Capt. Luther Salmon, company commander. 

One of the primary systems the company employs is the Archer, a first-person-view drone used to replicate emerging aerial threats observed in ongoing global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. 

Army Spc. Ryan Hatcher, an infantryman and subject matter expert on the system, emphasized its effectiveness during training.

A man wearing a dark blue military uniform, helmet and camouflage vest holds a remote control in the woods and looks at something out of frame.
A man wearing a dark blue military uniform, helmet and camouflage vest holds a remote control in the woods and looks at something out of frame.
Drone Duty
Army Spc. Kirk Jones, assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, flies a drone during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 in Hohenfels, Germany, April 25, 2026.
Download: Full Size (849.92 KB)
Credit: Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson
VIRIN: 260424-A-LD390-6465

"It's pretty good for an FPV," Hatcher said. "Other FPVs we've flown here in Hohenfels, Germany, we've only been able to max out at eight to 10 minutes of battery life." 

Hatcher added that operating first-person-view drone systems is not limited to a specific military occupational specialty, which allows soldiers from across the formation to qualify as drone pilots and contribute to reconnaissance efforts. 

He said the Archer can be configured for multiple roles, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. In some scenarios, similar systems may be equipped with munitions, allowing soldiers to train on identifying the differences between armed and unarmed drones. 

Due to its limited range, the system is primarily employed in defensive operations, providing units with a close-range aerial perspective of the battlefield and enhancing their ability to detect and respond to threats. 

Through the use of drone technology and specialized reconnaissance elements, Eerie Company continues to adapt to the rapidly changing operational environment, ensuring the battalion remains prepared for modern combat scenarios.

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