Eerie Company: A New Threat at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center

Soldiers assigned to the newly established Eerie Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, used first-person-view drone systems to enhance reconnaissance capabilities during Joint Multinational Readiness Center exercises in Hohenfels, Germany.
Acting as the opposing force during the exercise, the company replicated a modern battlefield threat by combining emerging drone technology and electronic warfare with traditional infantry tactics, creating a realistic training environment for rotational units.
Established in December, Eerie Company specializes in short-, mid- and long-range reconnaissance to provide timely, accurate battlefield intelligence. The unit was created to address the evolving demands of modern warfare and to increase situational awareness across the battalion.
"The rate at which modern warfare is moving, and due to current conflicts, this company was established to help bridge that gap and be the eyes and ears of the battalion," said Army Capt. Luther Salmon, company commander.
One of the primary systems the company employs is the Archer, a first-person-view drone used to replicate emerging aerial threats observed in ongoing global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.
Army Spc. Ryan Hatcher, an infantryman and subject matter expert on the system, emphasized its effectiveness during training.
"It's pretty good for an FPV," Hatcher said. "Other FPVs we've flown here in Hohenfels, Germany, we've only been able to max out at eight to 10 minutes of battery life."
Hatcher added that operating first-person-view drone systems is not limited to a specific military occupational specialty, which allows soldiers from across the formation to qualify as drone pilots and contribute to reconnaissance efforts.
He said the Archer can be configured for multiple roles, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. In some scenarios, similar systems may be equipped with munitions, allowing soldiers to train on identifying the differences between armed and unarmed drones.
Due to its limited range, the system is primarily employed in defensive operations, providing units with a close-range aerial perspective of the battlefield and enhancing their ability to detect and respond to threats.
Through the use of drone technology and specialized reconnaissance elements, Eerie Company continues to adapt to the rapidly changing operational environment, ensuring the battalion remains prepared for modern combat scenarios.