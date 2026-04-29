National Guard Military Police Battalion Deploys in Support of Operation Epic Fury

Approximately 150 soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, participated in a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, yesterday.
The 192nd was selected by the Pentagon to deploy on short notice to the Middle East to support Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command's military campaign to destroy Iran's offensive missile capabilities, navy and nuclear infrastructure.
"When the order came down on short notice, these soldiers didn't hesitate, didn't ask for more time and didn't look for a reason to say, 'no'," said Army Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., Connecticut National Guard adjutant general. "They said, 'yes', packed their gear and got ready to move."
The battalion was issued orders to report to active duty for mobilization training March 20, and almost one month later, they're hugging their family goodbye as they embark overseas.
"Most people will never fully appreciate what that movement actually looks like, what it costs a person to step away from a job, a family, a routine and the life they've built to answer that call," Evon said. "You should know that this unit wasn't selected by accident. The Army looked across the force, identified what the mission required and chose [this unit], 192nd [Military Police Battalion], because this unit had what it takes, and they were ready."
The 192nd is scheduled to provide a multitude of support to U.S. military forces engaged in Operation Epic Fury, including mission command, staff planning, security, personnel services and logistical support.
"We know that this will not be easy, but you are prepared," said Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. "You have spent long hours training and have set the highest standard for character and integrity ... because of your sacrifice, our country is a beacon for freedom and equality worldwide."
The battalion most recently deployed in 2020 to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where they provided battalion support to the detention facility. With this deployment to the Middle East, they join the approximately 500 other Connecticut National Guardsmen currently deployed overseas in support of various contingency operations.
"Go forth and do great things as we all know that you will," Evon said. "Stay focused on the mission, keep each other safe and look out for one another. Connecticut looks forward to your safe return."