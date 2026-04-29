An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

National Guard Military Police Battalion Deploys in Support of Operation Epic Fury

April 29, 2026 | By Timothy Koster, Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

Men and women dressed in camouflage military uniforms stand in formation. A man at the front of the formation holds a wooden pole with a green flag attached to the top of it while two people in similar attire stand next to him.
Men and women dressed in camouflage military uniforms stand in formation. A man at the front of the formation holds a wooden pole with a green flag attached to the top of it while two people in similar attire stand next to him.
Police Battalion
The 192nd Military Police Battalion stands in formation during a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn., April 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized approximately 150 Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers ahead of their departure to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury.
Download: Full Size (1.52 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Emmanuel Gibson
VIRIN: 260428-Z-KD507-1014

Approximately 150 soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, participated in a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, yesterday.  

The 192nd was selected by the Pentagon to deploy on short notice to the Middle East to support Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command's military campaign to destroy Iran's offensive missile capabilities, navy and nuclear infrastructure.  

"When the order came down on short notice, these soldiers didn't hesitate, didn't ask for more time and didn't look for a reason to say, 'no'," said Army Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., Connecticut National Guard adjutant general. "They said, 'yes', packed their gear and got ready to move."  
 
The battalion was issued orders to report to active duty for mobilization training March 20, and almost one month later, they're hugging their family goodbye as they embark overseas.  

A crowd of people congregate in an aircraft hangar; some of them are wearing camouflaged military uniforms. A large American flag is hanging from the roof.
A crowd of people congregate in an aircraft hangar; some of them are wearing camouflaged military uniforms. A large American flag is hanging from the roof.
Connecticut Guard
Families, friends, guests and soldiers deploying with the 192nd Military Police Battalion say their goodbyes during their send-off ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn., April 28, 2026. With approximately 150 Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers aboard, the 192nd Military Police Battalion departs for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury.
Download: Full Size (1.51 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Emmanuel Gibson
VIRIN: 260428-Z-KD507-1053
A man in a blue suit walks between a formation of men and women dressed in camouflage military uniforms.
A man in a blue suit walks between a formation of men and women dressed in camouflage military uniforms.
Special Sendoff
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont greets soldiers assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion during a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn., April 28, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.75 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Emmanuel Gibson
VIRIN: 260428-Z-KD507-1038

"Most people will never fully appreciate what that movement actually looks like, what it costs a person to step away from a job, a family, a routine and the life they've built to answer that call," Evon said. "You should know that this unit wasn't selected by accident. The Army looked across the force, identified what the mission required and chose [this unit], 192nd [Military Police Battalion], because this unit had what it takes, and they were ready."  
 
The 192nd is scheduled to provide a multitude of support to U.S. military forces engaged in Operation Epic Fury, including mission command, staff planning, security, personnel services and logistical support.  

Two men in camouflage military uniform hug two women as others look on.
Two men in camouflage military uniform hug two women as others look on.
Warm Send-Off
Family and friends say goodbye to soldiers assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion during a deployment ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn., April 28, 2026. The send-off marked the departure of approximately 150 Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury.
Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Emmanuel Gibson
VIRIN: 260428-Z-KD507-1041

"We know that this will not be easy, but you are prepared," said Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. "You have spent long hours training and have set the highest standard for character and integrity ... because of your sacrifice, our country is a beacon for freedom and equality worldwide."  
 
The battalion most recently deployed in 2020 to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where they provided battalion support to the detention facility. With this deployment to the Middle East, they join the approximately 500 other Connecticut National Guardsmen currently deployed overseas in support of various contingency operations.  
 
"Go forth and do great things as we all know that you will," Evon said. "Stay focused on the mission, keep each other safe and look out for one another. Connecticut looks forward to your safe return."

Spotlight: Operation Epic Fury
Experience: Military Units: Army
Army national guard epic fury iran middle east

Related Stories