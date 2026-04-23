Thousands of Kids Descend on Pentagon for 'Bring Your Child to Work Day'

More than 8,000 kids showed up at the Pentagon today, with their parents in tow, to learn just exactly what their moms and dads do when they go to work every day. At the Pentagon, the event was billed as "Bring Your Child to Work Day," and it's the fourth time the War Department has held the event.
All through the War Department headquarters, kids accompanied their parents to their offices to see where they work. Then they moved on to more exciting opportunities in the courtyard and elsewhere in the building to do activities such as face painting, meeting with military working dogs and viewing military displays like an infantry squad vehicle, an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal team, Marine Corps martial arts and a Navy STEM display.
Early on in the day, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, welcomed the kids and promised a day of fun and learning about the War Department and what it does for the nation.
"It is so great to see everybody here, so many kids, on this gorgeous day that we have," Jennifer Hegseth said. "I just think it's so important for you all to be able to share this with your family and kids, for you to be able to see what your parents do."
She then told visiting children the work their parents do is important to the department and the nation.
"Your parents represent America's values to the rest of the world every day, values like freedom, democracy and opportunity; these are the values we believe in strongly and sharing them with the world is what you guys do every day," she said. "Not many kids get to see behind these famous walls ... so today you get the opportunity to come inside, where most people [only] get to see it on TV or in the movies. But we wanted to celebrate with you, and we're just so happy you're here."
The secretary said defense of the nation is the No. 1 priority of the department, and that it's the parents who make it happen.
"Defending this country requires brave people, brave people like your mom and dad, who wear that uniform, a camouflage uniform, or a formal uniform and they wear it proudly, and you should be proud of them," he said. "Today we're proud to welcome you ... to the Pentagon to share a glimpse of what they do. Your parents are the best of America. They're raising you to love this country, to serve God, [and] to serve the Constitution. Those are beautiful things."
A surprise to everybody in the Pentagon courtyard was when Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance arrived at the main stage to read a book to the hundreds of children seated on the lawn. The opportunity was part of her 2026 summer reading challenge. Vance said in her family, reading is an important activity.
"I have three kids ... we're big readers in our family, and I just wanted to emphasize that this summer, I'm very excited to have a summer reading challenge again," Vance said.
Most of the children in attendance had their own copy of the book Vance read to them, "Buddy the Soldier Bear," by author Mary Joy. The book tells the story of a lonely stuffed bear sitting in a toy store who wants desperately to go home with somebody. Eventually, Buddy is purchased and sent off in a care package to a soldier overseas. The bear has adventures there with the soldier but eventually heads home with him where he is able to join a loving military family.
All around the Pentagon courtyard were displays where visitors could learn more about the armed force. The Army, for instance, had enhanced night vision goggles on display.
Henry, 12, tried on those night vision goggles with his younger brother William and his sister Lucy. He said he started his adventure at the Pentagon with the "Mission Match" passport — a document he got in advance of arriving at the Pentagon that challenges him to visit displays from all five military services, along with three other displays.
But the most exciting thing he saw? "The canine training," he said.
One day, Henry said, he hopes to join the military himself "so I can get free college" and plans to do something in combat arms. "I want to fight," he said.
Jeremiah, 15, is an Air Force child and has been around the world to both Romania and Germany. He said he liked the travel the Air Force afforded him, and he liked seeing the world — but he liked being at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana the best.
During his day at the Pentagon, he said, he saw displays from all the military services but was impressed with stuff from the Army.
"They had some equipment for thermal imaging," he said. "Thermal imaging and night imaging."
Jeremiah said he has no plans himself to follow his mom into the military but wants instead to go off to school and become an engineer. "I want to be a mechanical engineer, so I'll probably go to Purdue," he said.
Inside the Pentagon Briefing Room, Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson held mock press briefings to answer questions from dozens of children who filed into the room with their parents — a room most Americans see only on television.
Wilson told the kids the purpose of the press room is to help tell the story of the War Department.
"One of the ways that we tell the story of our warfighters is by holding press conferences," she said "That's where we stand in front of reporters and answer questions they have about the department, why we're doing certain things and how we're doing them. And that's what we're going to do today. Except this time, you all get to be the reporters, and you get to ask the questions."
Over the course of two mock press briefings, Wilson fielded more than a dozen tough questions related to how the Pentagon works and the building itself, the role of service members, the kinds of equipment the U.S. military uses and one question about how many helicopters the U.S. military has.
"Definitely a lot of helicopters," she said. "I don't have an exact number for you, but we've got a lot of helicopters, and our helicopter pilots are really incredible. It is difficult to fly a helicopter; a lot more difficult than aircraft sometimes. It's definitely very cool that we're able to use helicopters all over the world, not just here in the United States; and our pilots that fly those are some of the best of the best."