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Air Force Pararescuemen Complete Combat Leader Course

April 23, 2026 | By Air Force Airman Najzee Kuzu, 355th Wing

Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron completed the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 17, enhancing their operational readiness and leadership skills through a series of simulated mission objectives to test both their tactical proficiency and decision-making under pressure.

Two men in camouflage military uniforms and helmets with lights on the top look at each other while kneeling in a dark room; there is another person in a camouflage military uniform lying on the ground.
Two men in camouflage military uniforms and helmets with lights on the top look at each other while kneeling in a dark room; there is another person in a camouflage military uniform lying on the ground.
Training Time
Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron discuss a plan on how to proceed during a confined space rescue scenario at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Ariz., March 31, 2026. The discussion ensured alignment on entry points, hazards and casualty locations.
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Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio
VIRIN: 260331-F-AD704-1500

The roughly two-month course included a mix of training scenarios and prioritized four mission objectives: search and rescue operations, confined space rescue missions, mass casualty extraction training and recovery mission practice. These simulations were crafted to replicate the conditions airmen may experience in real-world combat and humanitarian scenarios, reinforcing the squadron's readiness for any contingency. 

The course is required for pararescuemen to advance in their career development and for deployment preparation. The majority of the scenarios took place on base, though one scenario — confined spaces — was organized at the nearby Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, offering a unique environment for the teams to practice their skills.

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A military helicopter hoovers while shining a light on the ground, illuminating the dust in the air.
Two men in camouflage military uniforms carry a stretcher with another man in similar attire toward a building with a car parked in the background.
A man in a camouflage military uniform and helmet treats the simulated wounds of a woman in similar attire lying on the ground; people in similar attire are doing the same thing in the background.
A person in a camouflage military uniform and a gas mask, rappels down a dark shaft.
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Each scenario focused on a different concept. Search and rescue training required participants to locate and recover isolated personnel under time constraints, while navigating difficult terrain and coordinating as a team.

Extraction training focused on rapid planning and execution to remove personnel and equipment from contested areas, where speed and stealth are critical. The confined space rescue missions tested pararescuemen in narrow, hazardous environments, emphasizing precision, communication and problem-solving under pressure. Finally, mass casualty recovery integrated all the skills, requiring coordinated team efforts to recover personnel and assets in complex, hostile conditions.

"This training is as real as it gets," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Zach Hill, 68th Rescue Squadron senior leader. "From the moment we got the 'go,' we were constantly making decisions that had consequences. Operating the drone to clear the route, gaining access through technical means, and then immediately switching to provide medical care while watching for threats; it tests every skill we have. You can't replicate this kind of stress in a classroom; you have to live it. It's tough, but it's what makes us ready for anything." 

The course underscores the base's commitment to producing mission-ready airmen capable of executing complex rescue operations in contested environments. By integrating tactical proficiency with leadership development, the rescue squadron ensures forces remain prepared to respond rapidly and effectively across the full spectrum of operations.

A wide shot of people gliding to the ground using parachutes as the sun sets; there are mountains in the background with lights from the surrounding area.
A wide shot of people gliding to the ground using parachutes as the sun sets; there are mountains in the background with lights from the surrounding area.
Training Time
Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron parachute during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 10, 2026. The airborne insertion allowed pararescuemen to rapidly access a simulated crash site and begin rescue operations.
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Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd
VIRIN: 260410-F-NX073-9105

"The Combat Leader Course is where we forge the next generation of team leaders for Air Force special warfare," said Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Haney, 68th Rescue Squadron commander. "We place our pararescuemen in the most demanding scenarios because, on the worst day of someone's life, they need the absolute best. This course ensures our operators are not only masters of their craft but also decisive leaders capable of executing complex rescue missions under extreme pressure."

Experience: Military Units: Air Force
Air Force Training

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