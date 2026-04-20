U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port yesterday.
The destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.
After the Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, the Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. The Spruance disabled the vessel's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 gun into the Touska's engine room.
Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the noncompliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody.
Since the blockade's commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.