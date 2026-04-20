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U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

April 20, 2026 | By U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port yesterday.

People in military uniforms stand aboard a large ship at night as another ship sails alongside them.
People in military uniforms stand aboard a large ship at night as another ship sails alongside them.
Replenishment at Sea
The destroyer USS Spruance conducts a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser during Operation Epic Fury, March 18, 2026.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Credit: Navy
VIRIN: 260318-N-NO146-2097

The destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade. 

After the Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, the Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. The Spruance disabled the vessel's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 gun into the Touska's engine room.

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VIDEO | 00:34 | U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the noncompliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody. 

Since the blockade's commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port. 

A large military ship sails in the water as the sun begins to set; an aircraft carrier sails in the background.
A large military ship sails in the water as the sun begins to set; an aircraft carrier sails in the background.
Sunlit Sail
The USS Abraham Lincoln conducts U.S. blockade operations in the Arabian Sea, April 16, 2026.
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Credit: Navy
VIRIN: 260416-N-NO146-4180

Video: U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade
Spotlight: Operation Epic Fury
Central Command epic fury iran Navy Marine Corps

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