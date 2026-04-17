Guard Unit 'Turns Blue,' Symbolizing Mobile Infantry Transition

The Nevada Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry Regiment transitioned from a mounted cavalry formation to a mobile infantry battalion during a "turning blue" ceremony at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, April 12.
The ceremony formalized the unit's shift under the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, following its official transition March 31, part of the Army Transformation Initiative to increase mobility, lethality and readiness for large-scale combat operations.
In April 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed the Army to implement a transformation and acquisition reform initiative meant to advance President Donald J. Trump's peace through strength agenda.
The unit's transition from a cavalry regiment to an infantry battalion reflects a War Department initiative to restructure force composition by converting armored units into more agile formations capable of rapid deployment. As part of this change, the battalion will replace its tanks with infantry squad vehicles, increasing mobility and operational flexibility.
"Moving from armor to mobile infantry doesn't make this unit lighter; it makes it more relevant, more responsive and more lethal," said Army Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Nevada Army National Guard land component commander.
Soldiers began the day with a 6-mile ruck march that fed directly into the ceremony, symbolizing both the physical rigor and cultural transformation required to move from armored cavalry operations to the demands of infantry service. The infantry blue cord, worn over the shoulder, signifies a soldier's place in the Army's infantry branch and its legacy of leadership in combat.
About 160 soldiers received their blue cords during the ceremony. One was Army Sgt. Jessica Tanonaka, who became the first female in Nevada Army National Guard history to earn the infantry designation, marking a milestone for the organization as it continues to expand opportunities across its formations.
"We've always endured change," said Army Lt. Col. Michael Moya, commander, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry. "We've always adapted and always exceeded the mission. I am thoroughly excited about this transition to infantry. It makes me proud that when I joined this organization, I came in wearing this cord, and I get to leave this organization wearing the cord."
Lau said that the unit is well-positioned to lead the transformation.
"If there is one unit in this state ready for that challenge, it's the 1-221," he said, adding, "The Army needs you, the guard needs you, Nevada needs you, and today, you step forward, not only as transformed soldiers, but as infantrymen leading the transformation of our force."