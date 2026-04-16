Hegseth Urges Iran to 'Choose Wisely' During Epic Fury Ceasefire, Blockade

The U.S. and Iran entered a two-week ceasefire in combat operations April 8, and the U.S. initiated a naval blockade in the Persian Gulf for ships who've been doing business with Iran, April 13.
During a press briefing at the Pentagon today, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth urged the new Iranian regime to make wise choices during this lull in combat operations, and to work in good faith toward a deal with the United States — one that President Donald J. Trump said last week might usher in a "golden age" for the Middle East — but one which would also prevent Iran from ever having a nuclear weapon.
The secretary also warned Iranian military leadership, "We're watching you. Our capabilities are not the same — our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight. We know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to."
Hegseth also reminded Iranian military leadership that it no longer has the ability to reconstitute its own forces because as part of Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command forces destroyed the Iranian military industrial base.
"You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles with no ability to replace them," Hegseth said. "You have no defense industry, no ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities ... you can move things around, but you can't actually rebuild."
Regarding the U.S. blockade on ships going to and leaving Iranian ports, the secretary told Iran that the right thing to do — to avoid continued military action and to remove the blockade — is to make a deal with U.S. negotiators.
"As our negotiators have said ... Iran can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do — for the people of Iran," Hegseth said. "In the meantime, and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this ... successful blockade."
Iran making the right choice, Hegseth said, means a golden age. A bad choice means more bombs and a continued blockade. And in either case, he said, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
"The War Department will ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon," he said. "We prefer to do it the nice way, through a deal led by our great vice president and negotiating team; or we can do it the hard way. We urge this new regime to choose wisely."
Effective, Limited Blockade
Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the very effective blockade is also a limited blockade in that it affects only those ships that are going to or are leaving from Iranian ports.
"This blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports," Caine said. "The U.S. action is a blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters."
Caine said U.S. forces in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility would also pursue "dark fleet vessels" who had left Iran before the blockade was set up, including those which provide material support to Iran and those carrying Iranian oil.
"As most of you know, dark fleet vessels are those illicit or illegal ships evading international regulations, sanctions or insurance requirements," Caine said.
More than 10,000 sailors, Marines and airmen, over a dozen ships and dozens of aircraft are executing the blockade mission, which Caine said has proven successful in turning ships away, and which so far has not required any aggression.
"Any ship that would cross the blockade would result in our sailors executing preplanned tactics designed to bring the force to that ship; [and] if need be, board the ship and take her over. That includes a series of escalated force options, which could include warning shots and others," Caine said.
Using an on-screen graphic in the Pentagon briefing room, Caine showed captains of all ships that would be subjected to the blockade opted to turn away rather than face the American blockade.
"Thirteen ships have made the wise choice of turning around," Caine said. "And as we continue to hold this blockade at the order of the secretary and the president, any vessel that [fails] to comply with our instructions will be dealt with accordingly. ... As of this morning, U.S. Central Command has not been required to board any particular ships."
Motivated, Focused, Vigilant, Ready
Centcom Commander Adm. Bradley Cooper just returned from a second trip to the Middle East. His first trip happened while kinetic operations were underway as part of Epic Fury. His second visit was during the ceasefire and the naval blockade.
During those trips, he visited with troops in 70 different locations, he said, including fighter pilots, troops who brought home F-15 pilots who were downed in Iran, teams who launch one-way attack drones into Iran, those using artificial intelligence to make faster decisions, Space Force and cyber specialists, logisticians, sustainers and air defenders who shot down Iranian ballistic missiles.
"My personal assessment, after these couple of trips, is our troops are highly motivated, they're focused, they're vigilant and they're ready, and they're using this time [the ceasefire] to do a couple of things," he said. "We're rearming, we're retooling and we're adjusting our tactics, techniques and procedures. There's no military in the world that adjusts like we do, and that's exactly what we're doing right now during the ceasefire."