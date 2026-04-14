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Arkansas National Guard Honors America's 250th Birthday by Enlisting 250 Recruits

April 14, 2026 | By John Oldham, Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

To celebrate America's 250th birthday this year, the Arkansas National Guard enlisted 250 recruits during a ceremony at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 11.

More than a dozen people wearing red T-shirts raise their right hand to take an oath of enlistment outside in front of a man wearing a formal military uniform and a woman in business attire; Behind them are an American flag and various other flags.
More than a dozen people wearing red T-shirts raise their right hand to take an oath of enlistment outside in front of a man wearing a formal military uniform and a woman in business attire; Behind them are an American flag and various other flags.
Celebrating Service
The Arkansas National Guard enlists 250 recruits to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday during a ceremony at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock, Ark., April 11, 2026.
Download: Full Size (747.52 KB)
Credit: Army 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston
VIRIN: 260411-A-DR641-9001

 
"This ceremony recognizes America's 250th birthday in Arkansas while honoring the military service that helped secure our independence," said Army Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas' adjutant general. "The colonial militias — the predecessors of today's National Guard — stood against the British Army at Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, and the Continental Congress established the Army two months later on June 14, 1775. Arkansas also has a direct Revolutionary War connection through the 1783 battle at Arkansas Post, recognized as the only Revolutionary War battle fought in present-day Arkansas." 
 
The 250 recruits represent the nearly 1,300 guardsmen that both the Arkansas Army and Air National Guard recruit annually into their respective brigades and wings.

A man in a formal military uniform stands at a lectern with his arms outstretched, talking to an off-camera audience outside.
A man in a formal military uniform stands at a lectern with his arms outstretched, talking to an off-camera audience outside.
Delivering Remarks
Army Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas' adjutant general, speaks to recruits about military service and what it means to serve the state and nation during an enlistment ceremony to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock, Ark., April 11, 2026.
Download: Full Size (153.6 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert
VIRIN: 260411-Z-EO467-9002

 
The Arkansas National Guard traces its roots to 1804, one year after the Louisiana Purchase.

The legislative body governing the Indiana Territory, of which Arkansas was a part, enacted a law making most males liable for military service, according to the Arkansas National Guard Museum website.

More than a dozen people wearing red T-shirts render a salute outside under a tree.
More than a dozen people wearing red T-shirts render a salute outside under a tree.
Salute to Service
The Arkansas National Guard enlists 250 recruits to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday during a ceremony at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock, Ark., April 11, 2026.
Download: Full Size (552.96 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert
VIRIN: 260411-Z-EO467-9001

 
Throughout its history, the Arkansas National Guard has answered the call in times of war, natural disasters and other domestic emergencies. Its legacy reflects the service of Arkansans who have balanced civilian lives with military duty, exemplifying the citizen-soldier ethos that has defined the nation since its founding.

Spotlight: Value of Service
Spotlight: America's Military - Celebrating Independence
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