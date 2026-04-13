An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Navy Dive Medical Recovery Team Provides Initial Care to Artemis II Crew

April 13, 2026 | By Navy Lt. Erin Wiley, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1

The first faces the Artemis II crew saw upon their splashdown off the coast of San Diego, April 10, were Navy sailors.

Sailors aboard a small boat approach a spacecraft in a body of water during the day.
Sailors aboard a small boat approach a spacecraft in a body of water during the day.
Welcome Home
Navy divers approach NASA's Artemis II module to recover the crew in San Diego after returning from a lunar mission, April 10, 2026. The USS John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting the Artemis mission following its splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Download: Full Size (1.66 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe
VIRIN: 260410-N-MJ302-9161
Four men in military uniforms pose for a photo inside a military transport ship sailing in the ocean.
Four men in military uniforms pose for a photo inside a military transport ship sailing in the ocean.
Group Photo
From left, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Kapala, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Wang, Navy Chief Petty Officer Vlad Link, and Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Laddy Aldridge, the Navy dive medical team assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, pose for a group photo ahead of Artemis II recovery operations while underway on the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha in the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2026. The Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, supporting NASA's Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Download: Full Size (194.56 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson
VIRIN: 260410-N-VX022-9001
Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Wang and Navy hospital corpsmen Senior Chief Petty Officer Laddy Aldridge, Chief Petty Officer Vlad Link and Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Kapala made up the dive medical team that opened the Orion capsule upon its return to Earth. 

The team conducted initial medical assessments of the Artemis II crew and assisted them out of the capsule safely and efficiently. 
 
They provided initial one-on-one assistance to Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover, respectively. Training was a yearslong process for the four team members, who served as first-contact medical providers inside the capsule.

A man and a woman in NASA spacesuits look excited as a man in a flight suit gives them Navy command hats. The two astronauts are standing next to a military helicopter that is parked on the ship.
A man and a woman in NASA spacesuits look excited as a man in a flight suit gives them Navy command hats. The two astronauts are standing next to a military helicopter that is parked on the ship.
Welcome Gear
NASA astronauts Victor Glover, left, and Christina Koch receive ship hats on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha after returning from space, April 10, 2026.
Download: Full Size (296.96 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson
VIRIN: 260410-N-VX022-1720

 
Often working in expeditionary warfare communities, Navy dive medical personnel are certified divers and undergo specialized training, making them experts in decompression illnesses and other undersea medical considerations. Their mission is to care for and ensure that dive-qualified service members are safe to conduct diving operations. 
 
Following the Orion's reentry into Earth's atmosphere and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, the medical team entered the capsule to conduct initial exams for the crew, provided triage care as necessary and assisted the astronauts in egress onto the inflatable raft set up outside by Navy divers. The first-contact medical providers then prepared the crew to be airlifted by Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 back to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha for follow-on evaluations.

Two people are hoisted up a line into a military helicopter that is hovering over the ocean. Four other people are floating on a raft below the helicopter.
Two people are hoisted up a line into a military helicopter that is hovering over the ocean. Four other people are floating on a raft below the helicopter.
On the Move
A Navy aircrewman assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 hoists a NASA astronaut up to an MH-60S Sea Hawk after their return from the Artemis II lunar mission, April 10, 2026.
Download: Full Size (102.4 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe
VIRIN: 260410-N-MJ302-1358

 
Wang, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, served as the lead for the team. From Laguna Beach, California, he is a board-certified emergency medicine doctor by trade, having completed residency training at Lincoln Hospital in  New York City. He joined the Navy in 2021 and was designated as an undersea medical officer in 2024. 
 
"As a proud member of the undersea medical community, I am particularly humbled to play a part in this mission," Wang said. "It is the honor of a lifetime to stand here today, ready to provide the absolute best care to the Artemis II crew." 
 
Aldridge, from Cushing, Oklahoma, was the first member to make contact with the crew upon their return. Assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1, he opened the capsule, entered the space and began medical assessments. 
 
"Coming from three generations of military service in my family, I'm honored to serve as the senior dive independent duty corpsman for this mission," Aldridge said. "This effort is the culmination of both our training to bring world-class care to the Artemis II crew and countless dedicated years of Navy diving and Navy medicine."


 
Dive independent duty corpsmen like Aldridge, Link and Kapala are specifically trained in dive medicine. 
 
Link, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1, is the third member of the team and hails from Chelsea, Massachusetts. He has 18 years of experience in dive medicine, but he shares that this mission is already a highlight of his career. 
 
"I have been exposed to the Navy since I was a young teenager, and I'm proud to represent both my family and hometown," Link said. "Contributing our efforts to NASA and the Artemis II mission is something we take great pride in as part of that legacy." 
 
The fourth member, Kapala, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11, hails from Alpena, Michigan, and has been practicing dive medicine since 2018. He notes the significance of the historical mission as a unified effort, both for himself and everyone involved.

Four people in NASA spacesuits pose for a photo while sitting on a small vessel in the ocean that is manned by two people in military camouflage uniforms.
Four people in NASA spacesuits pose for a photo while sitting on a small vessel in the ocean that is manned by two people in military camouflage uniforms.
All the Smiles
From left, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman pose for a photo before transiting to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha, April 10, 2026.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe
VIRIN: 260410-N-MJ302-1301

 
"I grew up reading sci-fi novels and watching space movies, never thinking that I would play a part in a recovery mission like this," Kapala said. "It is surreal to play a part in safely recovering the astronauts from the capsule to get them home safe to their families; [it's] an effort that really makes you realize this team is bigger than just the four of us." 
 
With immense levels of experience and specialized training under their belts, this team of expeditionary medical providers gave the Artemis II crew a warm welcome back to Earth following the 10-day lunar mission. 
 
"Our fellow divers, the sailors on the ship, the helicopter squadron, our partners at NASA and everyone supporting this mission are ready to bring the Artemis II crew home," Wang said. "This team is undoubtedly making history."

Spotlight: DOW Space Strategy
Experience: Military Units: Navy
Navy NASA Artemis II space

Related Stories