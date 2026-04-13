U.S. Forces Start Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command forces prepared to start clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, as two Navy destroyers conducted operations.
The USS Frank E. Peterson and the USS Michael Murphy transited the strait and operated in the Persian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," said Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, Centcom commander.
The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity. Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.