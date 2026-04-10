White House Honors National Guard-Supported Counterdrug Operations

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy recognized personnel assigned to National Guard counterdrug programs for their support to 10 award-winning law enforcement investigations during a ceremony in Washington, April 2.
The investigations were part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, a White House-led effort that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement to target major drug-trafficking networks across the United States.
"We're celebrating our High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area groups and recognizing the men and women on the front lines of this fight every day, ensuring our children and our communities are safe," said Sara Carter, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Nine National Guard counterdrug programs contributed to the investigations, supporting efforts to disrupt drug-trafficking networks and improve public safety.
Twenty-seven National Guard members attended the ceremony and stood alongside their law enforcement and community partners. The awards recognized outstanding law enforcement efforts to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activity nationwide.
These awards underscore the power of partnerships in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and related crime."
Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, National Guard Bureau chief
National Guard personnel support these investigations by working directly with law enforcement agencies that are embedded in multijurisdictional task forces. They analyze data, identify key criminal network nodes and help build cases that lead to arrests and the disruption of larger threat networks, said Air Force Col. Laurie Rodriguez, National Guard Bureau counterdrug division chief.
The National Guard Counterdrug Program provides criminal analysts, reconnaissance and strategic community engagement support to all 33 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area programs.
"Our guard members act as force multipliers and provide support that enhances the integration of state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies with the detection, interdiction and disruption of drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations," Rodriguez said.
The program, which operates in all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, supports law enforcement agencies with analysis, training and operational coordination. Many of these investigations span multiple states and require close coordination between agencies.
Participating National Guard counterdrug programs include Alabama, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, New Mexico, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington.
"These awards underscore the power of partnerships in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and related crime," said Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, National Guard Bureau chief. "Together, with our partners, we're fighting to protect our children and our communities from drug-trafficking threats. Just last year, guard counterdrug operations helped remove $15 billion in illicit narcotics from American communities. We remain committed to this vital mission."