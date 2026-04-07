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Corps of Engineers Outlines Glacier Flood Mitigation Efforts

April 7, 2026 | By Nahaku McFadden, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Adam Telle, Army assistant secretary for civil works, visited Juneau, Alaska, March 24, to observe ongoing solutions the Army Corps of Engineers is using to address flooding ahead of the annual Mendenhall Glacier outburst flooding events. 

A group of people in civilian attire and camouflage military unforms stand near a wooded area as snow falls listening to a man speak.
A group of people in civilian attire and camouflage military unforms stand near a wooded area as snow falls listening to a man speak.
Civil Works
Adam Telle, Army assistant secretary for civil works, met with city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, officials March 24, 2026, about the ongoing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation efforts in the Mendenhall River Valley. The meeting was an opportunity to reiterate Corps of Engineers' commitment to helping for the Mendenhall community.
Download: Full Size (4.04 MB)
Credit: John Budnik, Army
VIRIN: 260323-A-FV175-1002

Telle outlined the Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District's multipronged efforts to mitigate annual flooding. 

"As we confront the threat of glacial outburst flooding in the Mendenhall Valley, I have remained committed to balancing short, medium and long-term risk reduction strategies, and that is why we are here demonstrating our shared sense of urgency," Telle said. "By pursuing multiple solutions simultaneously, we are compressing timelines and demonstrating our commitment to protecting the people of Alaska's capital city." 

A group of people in civilian attire and camouflage military unforms sit in a meeting room at tables configured in a semicircle.
A group of people in civilian attire and camouflage military unforms sit in a meeting room at tables configured in a semicircle.
Flood Mitigation
Adam Telle, Army assistant secretary for civil works, met with city and borough officials of Juneau, Alaska, March 24, 2026, regarding ongoing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation efforts related to the Mendenhall Glacier outburst flooding events in the Mendenhall River Valley.
Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
Credit: John Budnik, Army
VIRIN: 260324-A-FV175-1002

Other Corps of Engineers leaders at the visit included Army Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, civil and emergency operations deputy commanding general; Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Goetz, Pacific Ocean Division commanding general; and Army Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, Alaska District commander. 

While in Juneau, Telle toured Suicide Basin, Alaska, by helicopter, visited the existing Phase 1 and planned Phase 2 gabion basket sites and met with local community leaders and media to discuss the flooding. 

Two people wearing headsets fly in a helicopter.
Two people wearing headsets fly in a helicopter.
Suicide Basin
Adam Telle, Army assistant secretary for civil works, visited Juneau, Alaska, to reiterate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' commitment to helping the community mitigate flood risk in the Mendenhall River Valley. While in the community, Telle toured Suicide Basin, Alaska, by helicopter, visited the existing Phase 1 and planned Phase 2 gabion basket sites and met with local media to discuss the topic.
Download: Full Size (1.7 MB)
Credit: John Budnik, Army
VIRIN: 230326-A-A1410-1001

The Corps of Engineers is providing technical assistance for the repair and fortification of the Phase 1 gabion baskets. Additionally, it is helping to install temporary flood measures as part of the Phase 2 barrier alignment. Between 2025 and 2026, a total of 84,000 linear feet of temporary flood barriers, 400 super sacks and 112,000 sandbags have been provided to the community. 

"We are bringing the best engineering solutions, and partnering with the city and borough of Juneau, to address this complex issue [and] to best prepare for the upcoming Mendenhall Glacier flood," Goetz said. 

Telle also visited Alaska District projects in Anchorage, Nome and Seward, Alaska. 

"My office recently launched the 'building infrastructure, not paperwork' initiative to build a faster, more responsive U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that anticipates these types of problems, like we see at Mendenhall," he said. "We are taking action to prevent future catastrophes." 

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