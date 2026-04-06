Joint Task Force Commits Over $600 Million to Procure New Counter-UAS Capability

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has committed over $600 million at a record pace to strengthen counter-unmanned aircraft systems capabilities in support of Operation Epic Fury, the FIFA World Cup and homeland defense. This critical milestone demonstrates significant progress in counter-drone efforts and interagency collaboration.
In support of Operation Epic Fury, JIATF 401 committed $350 million during the first month of combat operations to meet urgent requirements from U.S. Central Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Global Strike Command and U.S. Army Transportation Command. These investments protect our warfighters and support the critical power projection platforms the joint force needs to maximize lethality on any battlefield.
"This decisive action demonstrates JIATF 401's ability to rapidly translate operational needs into fielded capability, while also remaining firmly focused on homeland defense," said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of the task force. "From day one, our mission has been to move with speed and purpose to keep pace with this evolving threat."
JIATF 401 also committed $100 million to enhance counter-UAS capability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, focusing on mobile counter-drone technologies to protect stadiums and fan zones in 11 cities across nine states.
Working closely with interagency partners and law enforcement, the War Department is providing mobile counter-UAS solutions designed for sensing and non-kinetic mitigation as part of a layered defense. Under the Army's Transformation in Contact initiative, Army National Guard units will employ these capabilities to protect people and infrastructure during FIFA events. After the World Cup, these systems will be incorporated into installation and critical infrastructure defense plans, giving installation commanders flexible, mobile assets that can be rapidly positioned against drone threats.
Additionally, JIATF 401 made a new commitment under the Domestic Shield initiative, allocating $158 million to defend the nation's highest-priority defense critical infrastructure. The services provided input directly to JIATF 401 through an expedited site survey and requirements process. The task force validated those requirements quickly, ensuring capabilities are tailored to mission needs and delivered as part of an integrated protection plan.
"The speed and scale of these commitments reflect extraordinary coordination across the Department of War and interagency partners. Efforts that traditionally take years have been executed in months, demonstrating JIATF 401's commitment to delivering operationally relevant capability at speed," said Michelle Self, deputy of the rapid acquisition division for the task force. "This coordinated, whole-of-government approach remains essential to defending the homeland and sustaining global operations."