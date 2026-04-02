Florida National Guard Battalion Performs First Minuteman Rotation

Soldiers assigned to the Florida Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, trained alongside the 82nd Airborne Division during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, March 15-20.
The training marked the first time a guard unit has integrated into an active-duty JRTC rotation under the National Guard's new minuteman rotation concept.
The concept aligns National Guard annual training with JRTC rotations, allowing units to meet their 15-day requirement while operating alongside active-duty formations. Army National Guard leaders say the approach boosts readiness and interoperability across the total force.
Several senior leaders visited the rotation March 19-20, highlighting the expansion of opportunities for guard units to train in high-intensity environments.
"This is about building a total force that can close with and destroy the enemy," said Army Lt. Gen. Jon M. Stubbs, Army National Guard director. "What we are seeing here is a National Guard battalion fully integrated with an active-duty brigade, delivering a capability that is critical on today's battlefield."
At JRTC, often referred to as "the box," units contend with a near-peer opponent, limited resources and extended operations. This environment tests a unit's ability to operate under stress while maintaining command and control across dispersed terrain.
The guard battalion delivered short-range air defense capabilities focusing on countering unmanned aerial systems and low-altitude threats. Soldiers employed AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar and AN/TWQ-1 Avenger air defense systems while repositioning with maneuver elements to protect command posts, logistics hubs and key terrain.
A group of soldiers moved with the brigade, while the battalion headquarters operated as a division-level air defense element in a simulated environment. Senior leaders said the integration allowed the unit to train as it would fight in a real-world conflict.
Army Lt. Col. Adam Bailey, commander of the 3rd Battalion, said the unit prepared for the rotation through multiple command post exercises with the 82nd Airborne Division before arriving at the training center.
"Coming to JRTC, we rapidly integrated into [the] division's scheme of maneuver and protection plan. That enabled us to execute a true short-range air defense mission in support of a division," Bailey said.
The brigade's dispersed operations exposed it to more aerial threats, especially small drones that disrupt command and control or target sustainment operations.
Army Col. Daniel Leard, 3rd Brigade Combat Team commander, said the guard unit filled a critical capability gap.
"Air defense is a critical enabler — we could not have executed our mission without them," Leard said. "The soldiers of [the National Guard battalion] integrated with our team on the fly. They were experts on their systems and that made an immediate impact."
In addition to aligning training, the minuteman rotation enables units to build readiness in a high-intensity environment alongside active-duty forces.
Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Kendrick, who previously served as the command sergeant major of the Florida National Guard, said the training reflects how the force will operate in future conflicts.
"This is exactly where our soldiers need to be," Kendrick said. "Training at this level, with this kind of realism, ensures they are ready to deploy and fight as part of a larger team."
The approach does not replace traditional Army National Guard rotations but expands access to advanced training while supporting soldiers' civilian careers, education and communities. Stubbs said the goal is to integrate a guard element into every JRTC rotation.
For junior soldiers, the experience highlighted the pace and complexity of modern warfare.
"You see how everything connects," said Army Sgt. Jason Dumervile, Florida National Guard. "We are not just protecting ourselves — we are protecting the whole brigade so they can accomplish their mission."
Florida National Guard leaders say the battalion's performance demonstrates the value of integrating guard units into active-duty training environments as the Army adapts to evolving threats.
"I'm incredibly proud of our Florida guardsmen," said Army Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Florida adjutant general. "They're highly disciplined and have benefitted from great leadership to ensure they're trained and ready."