Air Refuelers Among Transcom's Most Critical Assets

Aircraft such as the KC-135 Stratotanker and the new KC-46 Pegasus, both mid-air refuelers, play a major role in helping the U.S. Transportation Command extend the reach of the joint force worldwide.
"[Operation] Midnight Hammer showed just how much it actually takes to move the joint force at speed," said Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, Transcom commander, during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee's cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee, March 18. "And we continue to see that each time we engage in operations."
Refueler aircraft played a large role in helping American bombers make it from the United States to Iran in June 2025 to execute Operation Midnight Hammer, where U.S. forces dropped massive bombs on Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, resulting in the destruction of Iranian nuclear capabilities.
Reed told lawmakers during the hearing that refuelers are among the most critical assets in the Transcom inventory.
"Currently, the air refueling fleet is the most stressed fleet that we have," he said. "But it is the one that I use the most to actually set the conditions to get the joint force on the move."
The KC-135 Stratotanker was first introduced in the late 1950s. It is an aircraft that is still playing an important role for Transcom, though it needs modernization to remain a contributor to the command's mission. Transcom is also using the newly introduced KC-46 Pegasus.
"For the KC-135 that we continue to fly, we appreciate the continued investment and sustainment and spare parts for it," Reed said. "It is a fantastic plane."
Right now, Reed said, Congress is funding efforts to address connectivity issues with the KC-135.
"Adversaries continue to advance in their ability to see us and to affect us," Reed said. "With that, we continue to press for increased connectivity of [the] fleet, to be able to get information inside the airplanes, to the crew, so that they could see what's happening around them, that I can give them direction and control and that they can be more responsive."
As the Air Force continues to buy newer KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, older KC-135 Stratotankers will be retired, Reed said, adding that Transcom will always have enough refueling capabilities.
"Once we get to the current end of the buy [cycle of KC-46], we will still have about 300 KC-135s," he said. "They will be close to 70 years old, and they will need some care. And so, whatever we do, we need to invest in the whole thing, because I need them all."