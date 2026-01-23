An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

A 'Tail' of Service: Famous Military Working Dog Retires

Jan. 23, 2026 | By Abigail Carey, Fort Meade Public Affairs

The beloved military working dog, known across the force for greeting users when they log in to military devices, is now retired from active service.

A man dressed in a camouflage military uniform and a woman wearing casual winter attire sit in chairs in a large room. The man is holding a leash attached to a German shepherd that is standing in front of them. There are dozens of people in similar attire sitting and standing behind them.
A man dressed in a camouflage military uniform and a woman wearing casual winter attire sit in chairs in a large room. The man is holding a leash attached to a German shepherd that is standing in front of them. There are dozens of people in similar attire sitting and standing behind them.
Retirement Ceremony
Military working dog Nick poses with his forever family, Army Staff Sgt. Justin Peyton and his wife, Lauren, during his retirement ceremony at Fort Meade, Md., Jan 21, 2026.
Download: Full Size (256 KB)
Credit: Abigail Carey, Army
VIRIN: 260121-A-KH314-7495


Affectionately called "Doggles," MWD Nick served eight years in the Army, seven of those at Fort Meade, Maryland. Nick specialized in explosives detection, helping technicians confront and defeat explosives around the world.

Some of the biggest assignments that Nick and handler Army Staff Sgt. Justin Peyton, assigned to the 2nd Military Working Dog Detachment, have worked include 58 Secret Service missions, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, a Democratic National Convention, the Army's 250th anniversary celebration, state funerals and the United Nations General Assembly.

"My favorite assignment was the United Nations meeting in New York City," Peyton said. "We got to walk around the city, see sights and meet lots of people."

The famous photo came from Nick's nine-month deployment to Al Asad Air Base, with his previous handler, Army Spc. Joseph J. Lane. During the deployment, Lane and Nick supported the 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

A German shepherd military working dog wearing goggles sits in the dirt with his mouth open. There is a leash coming off the back of the dog that goes out of the frame.
A German shepherd military working dog wearing goggles sits in the dirt with his mouth open. There is a leash coming off the back of the dog that goes out of the frame.
Pose for the Picture
Army military working dog Nick, assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, poses for a photo at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. This photo was used by the War Department's digital directory and made the dog famous to service members and civilians.
Download: Full Size (112.64 KB)
Credit: Army Spc. Derek Mustard
VIRIN: 200529-A-KH314-2148

 
"The goggles are worn to protect MWDs from debris and harsh weather," Lane said in a 2023 interview. "In that photo, Nick was wearing them at the range for familiarization. We were at the range for night fire and we flew in [UH-60] Black Hawks with night vision goggles."

Nick's photo was selected from among hundreds to be used by the War Department's global directory.

A person holds a colorful patch of a dog wearing protective goggles. The top of the patch reads "Sign in with CAC/PIV," while the bottom reads "Please enter your PIN."
A person holds a colorful patch of a dog wearing protective goggles. The top of the patch reads "Sign in with CAC/PIV," while the bottom reads "Please enter your PIN."
A Morale Patch
A morale patch of military working dog Nick as he stands guard on cybersecurity duty is displayed. Made by an industry partner, this patch has been purchased by thousands of fans.
Download: Full Size (30.72 KB)
Credit: Courtesy photo
VIRIN: 260122-A-KH314-5514
"When they saw Nick's photo, the creators knew that was the one they wanted," Peyton said.

Since becoming the face of the global directory, Nick garnered a cult following among service members and department civilians. A morale patch made by a small artist has been sold thousands of times.

"It has been nice to see lots of people take to him and fall in love with him," Peyton said. 

"This dog's career is a direct reflection of the high standards and operational lethality we demand from every team in our unit," said Army Capt. Patricio Quezada, 2nd Military Police Detachment commander, as he reflected on Nick and Peyton's time with the unit. "Their success was built on the relentless work of a dedicated handler who exercised patience and translated that into an unbreakable bond between dog and handler."

A German shepherd stands with his mouth open next to a man dressed in a camouflage military uniform holding a leash. The dog has a medal pinned to a harness around his body.
A German shepherd stands with his mouth open next to a man dressed in a camouflage military uniform holding a leash. The dog has a medal pinned to a harness around his body.
Retirement Ceremony
Military working dog Nick sits with his handler, Army Staff Sgt. Justin Peyton, during his retirement ceremony at Fort Meade, Md., Jan. 21, 2026. After eight years of decorated service, Nick will retire to the Peyton family home.
Download: Full Size (296.96 KB)
Credit: Abigail Carey, Army
VIRIN: 260121-A-KH314-9233


When adopting a military working dog after their service, handlers have priority. Nick will spend the rest of his years with Peyton and his family.

"Knowing that Nick kept Justin safe for so long, knowing that he protects my husband, has given me a lot of comfort," Lauren Peyton said. "We are looking forward to giving him a comfortable life in retirement."

Experience: Four-Legged Fighters
Experience: Four-Legged Troops: Test Your Military Dog Knowledge
Dogs Army

Related Stories