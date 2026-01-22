An official website of the United States Government 
Alaska Army National Guardsmen Conduct a Nighttime Medical Evacuation

Jan. 22, 2026 | By Alejandro Pena, Alaska National Guard

Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command medically evacuated an individual Jan. 21 from Southwest Alaska. 

A helicopter pilot wearing a military uniform reaches his arm up toward the cockpit. In the night sky, a ribbon of soft colorful lights can be seen.
Medical Evacuation
Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk aviators, based in Bethel, Alaska, and assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, fly under the Northern Lights while responding to a medical evacuation request in western Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. Daylight restrictions prevented local civilian air ambulance services from conducting the medevac mission. Using night-vision goggles, the Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators along with two Bethel, Alaska, Fire Department medics successfully transported a patient from New Stuyahok, Alaska, to Dillingham, Alaska.
Download: Full Size (1.44 MB)
Credit: Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime
VIRIN: 260121-Z-A3507-1001E

In response to a request for assistance from medical staff at Kanakanak Hospital, Dillingham, Alaska, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a medevac mission for an individual experiencing a medical emergency. 

Daylight restrictions prevented local civilian air ambulance services from conducting the mission.  

The Alaska Army National Guard accepted the mission and dispatched a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, based in Bethel, Alaska. 

Using night-vision goggles, Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryan Kruse, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Colten Bell and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime, with Bethel Fire Department medics Kelly Parker and Lauren Konig aboard, flew about 180 miles southeast to New Stuyahok, Alaska.

A helicopter pilot wearing a military uniform reaches his arm up toward the cockpit. In the night sky, a ribbon of soft colorful lights can be seen.
Night Flight
Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk aviators, based in Bethel, Alaska, and assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, fly under the Northern Lights while responding to a medical evacuation request in western Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. Daylight restrictions prevented local civilian air ambulance services from conducting the medevac mission.
Download: Full Size (1.44 MB)
Credit: Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime
VIRIN: 260121-Z-A3507-1002

The Black Hawk crew arrived on scene and loaded the patient for transport to Dillingham, about 50 miles southwest. Parker and Konig rendered medical aid to keep the patient stable en route. 

Upon arrival in Dillingham, the patient was transported and released to Kanakanak Hospital staff. 

The effort continued the Alaska Army National Guard's ongoing relationship with western Alaska communities. 

The Alaska Army National Guard frequently supports emergency response operations across the state in partnership with the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and local agencies. The Black Hawk crew, based in Bethel, Alaska, is not a designated rescue asset with hoist capabilities or paramedic teams. Despite that, the crew is crucial in supplementing traditional emergency services that are not often available in western Alaska, an area where rural communities are not connected by roads.

Spotlight: Helping Hands
humanitarian humanitarian aid national guard Alaska

