Army Recruiter Recognized for Blending Social Media Strategy, Personal Advocacy

An Army recruiter is earning national recognition for combining modern social media strategy with a deeply personal approach to mentoring future soldiers.
Army Staff Sgt. Victoria Ortiz's method emphasizes authentic online engagement and direct advocacy for her applicants, a formula that builds trust with both recruits and their families. For her successful efforts, Ortiz will receive recognition as one of the top recruiters in fiscal year 2025 at a ceremony in the Pentagon, Jan. 21.
"My focus has never been recognition, but the well-being of future generations," Ortiz said. "When people feel valued from the start, they carry that same commitment forward and lead with care in return."
Ortiz's commitment is evident in the experience of Kaitlin Waterman, a recent recruit who sought to join the Army as part of her journey of personal growth. The decisive moment of trust in her recruiting process occurred at the Military Entrance Processing Station.
Waterman was told her mother could not be present for the contract signing because of a policy issue. Ortiz advocated for the family, reaching out to a MEPS guidance counselor to ensure the mother could be present.
For Waterman, the action was significant, remarking that "the experience highlighted the importance of having a trustworthy recruiter."
The parents of other recruits share this sentiment.
"Staff Sgt. Ortiz was a blessing in disguise," said Jason Smith Sr., the father of another soldier recruited by Ortiz. "You hear a lot of horror stories about recruiters, but she really wanted to make sure that she was doing right by him. She needs to be cloned."
Beyond one-on-one advocacy, Ortiz leverages social media to build connections. She said Facebook and Instagram have been her most effective platforms because they allow direct engagement with her target audience. Her content strategy is guided by the feedback and concerns she monitors from current applicants.
"Social media has allowed me to connect with prospects I may never have reached through traditional recruiting methods," Ortiz said.
To streamline her process, she collaborates with a digital media specialist, Army Staff Sgt. Samantha Estrella, who helps produce content based on her concepts.
Ortiz advises other recruiters who are hesitant to use social media to remember the intimidation an applicant can feel.
"Start simple, be yourself and let authenticity guide your presence online," she said.
Ortiz believes her success comes down to a core principle.
"The key takeaway is to lead with authenticity," she said. "Consistent, honest communication builds trust, drives engagement and ultimately strengthens recruiting outcomes."