Army Recruiter Recognized for Blending Social Media Strategy, Personal Advocacy

Jan. 16, 2026 | By Twana Atkinson, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

An Army recruiter is earning national recognition for combining modern social media strategy with a deeply personal approach to mentoring future soldiers.

Three service members wearing military dress uniforms smile as they pose for a photo. There are people standing and seated at tables in the background.
Three service members wearing military dress uniforms smile as they pose for a photo. There are people standing and seated at tables in the background.
JROTC Ball
Army Staff Sgt. Victoria Ortiz attends the 250th Marine Corps JROTC Ball at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Download: Full Size (890.88 KB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260101-A-A0278-1775

Army Staff Sgt. Victoria Ortiz's method emphasizes authentic online engagement and direct advocacy for her applicants, a formula that builds trust with both recruits and their families. For her successful efforts, Ortiz will receive recognition as one of the top recruiters in fiscal year 2025 at a ceremony in the Pentagon, Jan. 21. 

"My focus has never been recognition, but the well-being of future generations," Ortiz said. "When people feel valued from the start, they carry that same commitment forward and lead with care in return."

A soldier wearing a military dress uniform poses for a photo with a football player who is holding a plaque.
A soldier wearing a military dress uniform poses for a photo with a football player who is holding a plaque.
Top Performer
Army Staff Sgt. Victoria Ortiz presents a plaque to the top performer during a football game.
Download: Full Size (573.44 KB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260101-A-A0278-7320

Ortiz's commitment is evident in the experience of Kaitlin Waterman, a recent recruit who sought to join the Army as part of her journey of personal growth. The decisive moment of trust in her recruiting process occurred at the Military Entrance Processing Station. 

Waterman was told her mother could not be present for the contract signing because of a policy issue. Ortiz advocated for the family, reaching out to a MEPS guidance counselor to ensure the mother could be present. 

For Waterman, the action was significant, remarking that "the experience highlighted the importance of having a trustworthy recruiter."

Five service members, each wearing their service’s military dress uniform, stand in a front-facing line while holding wreaths in a cemetery. There are people standing in the background watching the ceremony.
Five service members, each wearing their service’s military dress uniform, stand in a front-facing line while holding wreaths in a cemetery. There are people standing in the background watching the ceremony.
Wreath Laying
Army Staff Sgt. Victoria Ortiz participates in a wreath laying ceremony with four other service members representing their respective service branches.
Download: Full Size (1.33 MB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260101-A-A0278-1362

The parents of other recruits share this sentiment. 

"Staff Sgt. Ortiz was a blessing in disguise," said Jason Smith Sr., the father of another soldier recruited by Ortiz. "You hear a lot of horror stories about recruiters, but she really wanted to make sure that she was doing right by him. She needs to be cloned." 

Beyond one-on-one advocacy, Ortiz leverages social media to build connections. She said Facebook and Instagram have been her most effective platforms because they allow direct engagement with her target audience. Her content strategy is guided by the feedback and concerns she monitors from current applicants.

A soldier, wearing a camouflage military uniform, sits in the back seat of a car with a laptop computer in her lap points her fingers up while a soldier sitting next to her in similar dress takes the photo. There is another soldier sitting in the front seat.
A soldier, wearing a camouflage military uniform, sits in the back seat of a car with a laptop computer in her lap points her fingers up while a soldier sitting next to her in similar dress takes the photo. There is another soldier sitting in the front seat.
On the Go
Army Staff Sgt. Ortiz and her fellow recruiters work on-the-go to maintain engagement with recruits.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260101-A-A0278-9365

"Social media has allowed me to connect with prospects I may never have reached through traditional recruiting methods," Ortiz said. 

To streamline her process, she collaborates with a digital media specialist, Army Staff Sgt. Samantha Estrella, who helps produce content based on her concepts. 

Ortiz advises other recruiters who are hesitant to use social media to remember the intimidation an applicant can feel. 

"Start simple, be yourself and let authenticity guide your presence online," she said. 

Ortiz believes her success comes down to a core principle.

A soldier wearing a camouflage military uniform poses for a photo surrounded by recruits wearing black T-shirts in an office setting. There are two soldiers in the background, one standing and the other sitting in front of a computer.
A soldier wearing a camouflage military uniform poses for a photo surrounded by recruits wearing black T-shirts in an office setting. There are two soldiers in the background, one standing and the other sitting in front of a computer.
Recruiting Office
Army Staff Sgt. Ortiz and her group of recruits gather together at her recruiting office to conduct physical fitness training.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 260101-A-A0278-3887

"The key takeaway is to lead with authenticity," she said. "Consistent, honest communication builds trust, drives engagement and ultimately strengthens recruiting outcomes."

