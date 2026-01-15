Hegseth Hosts Japanese Counterpart at Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed Shinjirō Koizumi, Japan's defense minister, to Washington today for a bilateral engagement at the Pentagon.
At the meeting's outset, both leaders spoke highly of the strong alliance shared between their respective countries.
Hegseth told Koizumi the U.S.-Japan alliance is remarkable, as are America's relationships throughout the world, adding, "Our job — our goal here — is to continue that, to strengthen that in every way possible."
He further praised Japan's commitment last spring to increase the country's defense spending, calling it a very important step that the U.S. appreciates.
"It's going to be hard-nosed realism; practical, common-sense approach that puts both of our vital national interests together and keeps the peace," Hegseth said, adding that he views the U.S. military conducting realistic training and exercises with the Japan Self-Defense Forces as helping to reestablish deterrence.
"[We] talk about America first, yes, but it doesn't mean America alone. It means [working] with our friends [who] are investing [and] standing with us. And that's how we bring peace through strength around the world [and] here in our hemisphere," Hegseth told Koizumi.
Before this afternoon's meeting, Hegseth and members of the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment — commonly referred to as The Old Guard — joined Koizumi and members of his delegation for a morning physical training session at nearby Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.
In his opening remarks, Koizumi said he views the joint workout session as emblematic of the U.S-Japan alliance.
"By Japan demonstrating unwavering results in making every effort [and] the U.S. providing strong support … I was able to truly feel that bond of the alliance this morning," Koizumi told Hegseth.
This was the second time the two leaders met in person, after Hegseth's trip to Japan in October of last year.