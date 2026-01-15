An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Hegseth Hosts Japanese Counterpart at Pentagon

Jan. 15, 2026 | By Matthew Olay, Pentagon News

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed Shinjirō Koizumi, Japan's defense minister, to Washington today for a bilateral engagement at the Pentagon.  

Two men in business suits are standing next to each other, staring off-screen. The man on the right is rendering a military salute with his right hand; the man on the left has his hand over his heart.
Two men in business suits are standing next to each other, staring off-screen. The man on the right is rendering a military salute with his right hand; the man on the left has his hand over his heart.
Pentagon Meeting
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Japan's Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi stand for the playing of the U.S. and Japanese national anthems prior to a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Jan. 15, 2026.
Download: Full Size (4.96 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 260115-D-PM193-3130

At the meeting's outset, both leaders spoke highly of the strong alliance shared between their respective countries. 

Hegseth told Koizumi the U.S.-Japan alliance is remarkable, as are America's relationships throughout the world, adding, "Our job — our goal here — is to continue that, to strengthen that in every way possible." 

He further praised Japan's commitment last spring to increase the country's defense spending, calling it a very important step that the U.S. appreciates. 

The U.S. secretary of war and Japan's defense minister sit across from each other at a table with other people, as reporters gather at the end.
The U.S. secretary of war and Japan's defense minister sit across from each other at a table with other people, as reporters gather at the end.
Table Talk
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Japan's Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi at the Pentagon, Jan. 15, 2026.
Download: Full Size (5.36 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 260115-D-PM193-3192

"It's going to be hard-nosed realism; practical, common-sense approach that puts both of our vital national interests together and keeps the peace," Hegseth said, adding that he views the U.S. military conducting realistic training and exercises with the Japan Self-Defense Forces as helping to reestablish deterrence. 

"[We] talk about America first, yes, but it doesn't mean America alone. It means [working] with our friends [who] are investing [and] standing with us. And that's how we bring peace through strength around the world [and] here in our hemisphere," Hegseth told Koizumi.  

Before this afternoon's meeting, Hegseth and members of the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment — commonly referred to as The Old Guard — joined Koizumi and members of his delegation for a morning physical training session at nearby Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.

Two men wearing T-shirts smile while clasping each other's right hands. The shirts read "Rakkasans protect the house."
Two men wearing T-shirts smile while clasping each other's right hands. The shirts read "Rakkasans protect the house."
Physical Training
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Japan's Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi for a physical training session with the 3rd Infantry Regiment, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 15, 2026.
Download: Full Size (2.5 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 260115-D-PM193-1533

In his opening remarks, Koizumi said he views the joint workout session as emblematic of the U.S-Japan alliance. 

"By Japan demonstrating unwavering results in making every effort [and] the U.S. providing strong support … I was able to truly feel that bond of the alliance this morning," Koizumi told Hegseth. 

This was the second time the two leaders met in person, after Hegseth's trip to Japan in October of last year.

Transcript: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Hosted Enhanced Honor Cordon and Bilateral Meeting With Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi
Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific
partnerships Indo-Pacific hegseth secretary of war Japan

Related Stories