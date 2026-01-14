An official website of the United States Government 
U.S., Regional Partners Establish New Air Defense Operations Cell in Qatar

Jan. 14, 2026 | By U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

U.S. Central Command and regional partners opened a new coordination cell at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar this week to enhance integrated air and missile defense.

A large military bomber aircraft flies information with two military fighter jets flying on each side of it.
A large military bomber aircraft flies information with two military fighter jets flying on each side of it.
Ferocious Falcon 6
An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, flies with Qatari Rafale and U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025.
Download: Full Size (245.76 KB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Monteleone
VIRIN: 251117-F-UY946-2051M

The new Middle Eastern Air Defense — Combined Defense Operations Cell is located in the Combined Air Operations Center on base and comprised of personnel from the U.S. and regional partners. 

The Qatar-based operations center, established more than 20 years ago, currently includes representatives from 17 nations who coordinate the employment of military air assets across the Middle East. The new operations cell is designed to enhance coordination and integration for air and missile defense efforts among regional partners.

A large military tank points its cannon in the air while sitting in the desert. Two military helicopters are flying in the background.
A large military tank points its cannon in the air while sitting in the desert. Two military helicopters are flying in the background.
Ferocious Falcon 6
Military equipment from Qatar, Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey and France is demonstrated during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among the U.S. services and allied forces.
Download: Full Size (184.32 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger
VIRIN: 251120-F-LP948-1077M
A rocket takes off from a stand with flames shooting out the back and a cloud of dust coming off the ground.
A rocket takes off from a stand with flames shooting out the back and a cloud of dust coming off the ground.
Launch Time
U.S. Army Central and the Saudi Arabian armed forces conducted the fourth iteration of the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center at the Shamal 2 Range near the King Khalid Military Center in northern Saudi Arabia, Sept. 8, 2025. This exercise represented the culmination of rapid prototyping and integrated defensive tactics developed since the inaugural U.S.-Saudi experimental demonstration in 2023.
Download: Full Size (235.52 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. David Gordon
VIRIN: 250908-A-NT198-1003M
"This is a significant step forward in strengthening regional defense cooperation," said Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, Centcom commander. "This cell will improve how regional forces coordinate and share air and missile defense responsibilities across the Middle East." 

U.S. Air Force Central service members will work alongside regional counterparts at the operations cell in planning multinational exercises, conducting drills and responding to contingencies. The cell will also be responsible for sharing information and threat warnings.

A close-up view of a service member in a flight suit and helmet sitting in the cockpit of a military fighter jet on a tarmac.
A close-up view of a service member in a flight suit and helmet sitting in the cockpit of a military fighter jet on a tarmac.
Preflight Procedures
Air Force Maj. Jonathan Lee, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, conducts preflight procedures in an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to takeoff during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The exercise provides training opportunities to test collaborative techniques with regional partners in the Centcom AOR.
Download: Full Size (184.32 KB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman
VIRIN: 251119-F-KV687-1081M
Three military fighter jets taxi on a tarmac in the desert. There are aircraft facilities and shipping containers in the background.
Three military fighter jets taxi on a tarmac in the desert. There are aircraft facilities and shipping containers in the background.
Ferocious Falcon
Three Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxi for takeoff during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. This Qatar-led multinational exercise builds interoperability between allied nations while showcasing unified military capabilities against potential adversaries in the region.
Download: Full Size (1.32 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Garcia
VIRIN: 251116-F-PQ421-1174
"The [cell] creates a consistent venue to share expertise and collectively create new solutions together with our regional partners," said Air Force Lt. Gen Derek France, U.S. Air Force Central commander. "This strengthens our integrated air and missile defense throughout the region." 

The formation of the cell follows the opening of two bilateral combined command posts last year for air and missile defense. The new facilities, opened by U.S Army Central in partnership with Qatar and Bahrain, will serve as hubs for integrated air defense planning, coordination and operations.

partnerships Qatar U.S. Central Command middle east

