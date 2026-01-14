U.S., Regional Partners Establish New Air Defense Operations Cell in Qatar

U.S. Central Command and regional partners opened a new coordination cell at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar this week to enhance integrated air and missile defense.
The new Middle Eastern Air Defense — Combined Defense Operations Cell is located in the Combined Air Operations Center on base and comprised of personnel from the U.S. and regional partners.
The Qatar-based operations center, established more than 20 years ago, currently includes representatives from 17 nations who coordinate the employment of military air assets across the Middle East. The new operations cell is designed to enhance coordination and integration for air and missile defense efforts among regional partners.
"This is a significant step forward in strengthening regional defense cooperation," said Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, Centcom commander. "This cell will improve how regional forces coordinate and share air and missile defense responsibilities across the Middle East."
U.S. Air Force Central service members will work alongside regional counterparts at the operations cell in planning multinational exercises, conducting drills and responding to contingencies. The cell will also be responsible for sharing information and threat warnings.
"The [cell] creates a consistent venue to share expertise and collectively create new solutions together with our regional partners," said Air Force Lt. Gen Derek France, U.S. Air Force Central commander. "This strengthens our integrated air and missile defense throughout the region."
The formation of the cell follows the opening of two bilateral combined command posts last year for air and missile defense. The new facilities, opened by U.S Army Central in partnership with Qatar and Bahrain, will serve as hubs for integrated air defense planning, coordination and operations.