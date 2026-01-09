379th ETDC Ensures Access to Critical Protective Gear

As the sole operation of its kind in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiel Management Flight is responsible for the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, which provides gear to all U.S. branches of service within the region. Airmen at the ETDC work quickly to ensure service members receive mission-essential gear, such as chemical, defensive and individual equipment, vital to the warfighter downrange.
The distribution center manages approximately 362,000 assets. Serving as the primary distribution hub for individual protective equipment, the center supports multiple bases throughout the AOR by issuing serviceable gear, validating inventory and preparing assets for shipment, inspection or redeployment.
"Our mission primarily is a hub for the AOR," said Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Aguilar, noncommissioned officer in charge of the ETDC. "We send out serviceable plates and gear to other bases whenever they need to fill their authorized quantities."
Accuracy is central to the mission. Senior Airman Ashlynn Suchan, a 379th ELRS technician assigned to the ETDC, explained that the team conducts annual, item-by-item inventories to maintain accountability across thousands of assets. Equipment is physically counted, verified in the system and returned to storage in an organized sequence.
"The more accurate the numbers are, the easier it is whenever we have to issue items to forward deployers or ship items out to other bases," Suchan said. "It shows that we are helping the AOR and staying ready for whatever comes next."
That readiness proved essential in June 2025, during the 12 weeks of conflict between Israel and Iran, when access to protective equipment became an immediate concern. Airmen at the center worked quickly to equip over 100 service members.
"This work is important to me because it shows we are helping to give these items to bases in the area of responsibility," Suchan explained. "Making sure we're always ready for whatever comes next."
Much of that protection begins at the distribution center issue line. Air Force Senior Airman Lajyrish Green, a 379th ELRS technician assigned to the ETDC, demonstrated how airmen assemble deployment-ready A-bags and C-bags containing vests, helmets, plates, first aid kits and chemical defense gear. Each bag is built to individual size and mission requirements, with serialized items tracked for accountability.
The center also manages unserviceable and returned assets. Senior Airman Eroni Vatuloka, a 379th ELRS technician assigned to the ETDC, explained that returned equipment is validated by serial number and coordinated for inspection before being redistributed, if serviceable.
At its core, the ETDC mission supports Centcom by safeguarding service members and enabling operations for all military branches across the region.
"We provide gear so people can be protected," Aguilar said. "That is what it comes down to."