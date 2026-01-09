An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

379th ETDC Ensures Access to Critical Protective Gear

Jan. 9, 2026 | By Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco, U.S. Air Forces Central

As the sole operation of its kind in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiel Management Flight is responsible for the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, which provides gear to all U.S. branches of service within the region. Airmen at the ETDC work quickly to ensure service members receive mission-essential gear, such as chemical, defensive and individual equipment, vital to the warfighter downrange.

A man in a camouflage military uniform kneels next to a large cardboard box inside a supply warehouse and picks up bags of military equipment.
A man in a camouflage military uniform kneels next to a large cardboard box inside a supply warehouse and picks up bags of military equipment.
On the Job
Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Morris, a 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron technician assigned to the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, organizes equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. Airmen assigned to the distribution center build and issue individual equipment bags tailored to mission requirements, supporting operational readiness.
Download: Full Size (204.8 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco
VIRIN: 251212-F-AO111-1057M

 
The distribution center manages approximately 362,000 assets. Serving as the primary distribution hub for individual protective equipment, the center supports multiple bases throughout the AOR by issuing serviceable gear, validating inventory and preparing assets for shipment, inspection or redeployment. 
 
"Our mission primarily is a hub for the AOR," said Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Aguilar, noncommissioned officer in charge of the ETDC. "We send out serviceable plates and gear to other bases whenever they need to fill their authorized quantities."
 
Accuracy is central to the mission. Senior Airman Ashlynn Suchan, a 379th ELRS technician assigned to the ETDC, explained that the team conducts annual, item-by-item inventories to maintain accountability across thousands of assets. Equipment is physically counted, verified in the system and returned to storage in an organized sequence.

A military supply warehouse with rows of containers on the floor and similar containers stacked on shelves along the walls.
A military supply warehouse with rows of containers on the floor and similar containers stacked on shelves along the walls.
Warehouse
Rows of reusable containers line the warehouse floor at the 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. The center serves as the sole operation of its kind in the region, managing and distributing individual protective equipment and mission-critical gear across Centcom to ensure service members remain equipped and ready.
Download: Full Size (276.48 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco
VIRIN: 251212-F-AO111-1007N

 
"The more accurate the numbers are, the easier it is whenever we have to issue items to forward deployers or ship items out to other bases," Suchan said. "It shows that we are helping the AOR and staying ready for whatever comes next." 
 
That readiness proved essential in June 2025, during the 12 weeks of conflict between Israel and Iran, when access to protective equipment became an immediate concern. Airmen at the center worked quickly to equip over 100 service members. 
 
"This work is important to me because it shows we are helping to give these items to bases in the area of responsibility," Suchan explained. "Making sure we're always ready for whatever comes next."

A man in a camouflage military uniform stands at a counter in a supply warehouse while adding a plate to a military vest.
A man in a camouflage military uniform stands at a counter in a supply warehouse while adding a plate to a military vest.
Demo
Air Force Airman 1st Class Blessed Mburu, a 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron technician assigned to the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, demonstrates how to add plates to a vest within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. Airmen assigned to the distribution center ensure that issued equipment and gear function as intended and protect service members.
Download: Full Size (235.52 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco
VIRIN: 251212-F-AO111-1071J

 
Much of that protection begins at the distribution center issue line. Air Force Senior Airman Lajyrish Green, a 379th ELRS technician assigned to the ETDC, demonstrated how airmen assemble deployment-ready A-bags and C-bags containing vests, helmets, plates, first aid kits and chemical defense gear. Each bag is built to individual size and mission requirements, with serialized items tracked for accountability. 
 
The center also manages unserviceable and returned assets. Senior Airman Eroni Vatuloka, a 379th ELRS technician assigned to the ETDC, explained that returned equipment is validated by serial number and coordinated for inspection before being redistributed, if serviceable.

A woman in a camouflage military uniform holds a canteen and stands next to a wire basket inside a military supply warehouse. The walls of the building are lined with shelves holding boxes and containers.
A woman in a camouflage military uniform holds a canteen and stands next to a wire basket inside a military supply warehouse. The walls of the building are lined with shelves holding boxes and containers.
Organizing
Air Force Senior Airman Ashlynn Suchan, a 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron technician assigned to the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, organizes gear within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. Maintaining accurate inventory and serviceable gear enables the 379th ELRS to support force protection and mission readiness throughout the region.
Download: Full Size (256 KB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco
VIRIN: 251212-F-AO111-1104M

 
At its core, the ETDC mission supports Centcom by safeguarding service members and enabling operations for all military branches across the region. 
 
"We provide gear so people can be protected," Aguilar said. "That is what it comes down to." 

Central Command Air Force

Related Stories