Hegseth Swears in 40 West Coast Recruits Into Military

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth today administered the oath of enlistment to 40 brand new military recruits during a brief ceremony at the Los Angeles Military Entrance Processing Station.
The visit to the LA MEPS was Hegseth's first stop after landing in California's largest city, where he is continuing his "Arsenal of Freedom Tour" — a monthlong call to action to revitalize America's manufacturing might and reenergize the nation's workforce within the defense industrial base — which began Jan. 5, with a visit to a Newport News, Virginia, shipyard.
"I'm honored to be here with you, and I'm grateful to the families, because they clearly raised great Americans," Hegseth said to the new enlistees.
"And my promise to you — our charge to you — is that we will make sure we have their back, that they are prepared and they are equipped, and that they are never in a fair fight [and] that we rebuild our military, restore the warrior ethos and reestablish deterrence," Hegseth told the enlistees' family members at the ceremony.
In his Jan. 25, 2025, message to the force, Hegseth listed rebuilding the military, restoring the warrior ethos and reestablishing deterrence as his three primary pillars for the War Department to focus on going forward.
Prior to administering the enlistment oath to all the eager recruits in attendance, Hegseth reminded them of how they are now about to become part of a small group of Americans who have raised their right hand to serve their country.
"I look at this room, at these young Americans, [and] I see the best of our country. And my job as secretary of war is to serve — to serve your commanders, serve those who train you [and] serve those who prepare you — so that you are prepared, if and when that day comes, and we have your back in the process," Hegseth told the new recruits.
"Good luck and Godspeed for your training. We know you'll make your parents, your family, your communities, your churches [and] all those you know proud," he said, adding, "You're about to enter the greatest fighting force that the world has ever seen."