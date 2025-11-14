D.C. Safe, Beautiful Mission Shows Impact Through Collaboration, Community Renewal

From the Washington sidewalks of Georgetown to the trails of Rock Creek Park, signs of renewal are taking shape under the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia mission — a coordinated federal, local and military effort focused on improving public safety and restoring the district's most recognizable spaces.
Launched in August 2025, the initiative brings together multiple agencies, including the Department of the Interior, the Department of Homeland Security and the District of Columbia National Guard, under a shared goal of protecting, preserving and presenting the nation's capital as a safe, clean and welcoming environment for all.
Early results show meaningful progress. Since September, cleanup teams have collected more than 500 tons of debris across the district — visible proof of a unified commitment to restoring public trust, improving quality of life and ensuring the capital reflects the pride and dignity worthy of representing the American people.
Service members assigned to JTF-DC have supported the mission through daily patrols, site cleanups and logistical assistance alongside civilian partners. Their work enables agencies such as the Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Public Works to sustain operations in high-visibility areas, especially near schools, transit corridors and federal landmarks.
"Our guardsmen are working shoulder to shoulder with D.C. agencies to make these neighborhoods safer and more resilient," said U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of JTF-D.C. "This is about protecting community spaces and building trust through visible action."
Leaders say the mission's success isn't measured only by what's cleaned or cleared, but also by strengthened unity, purpose and public confidence. These daily engagements highlight the Guard's dual mission: supporting the local community while reinforcing national readiness. By operating alongside civil authorities in complex environments, troops enhance their responsiveness and adaptability for any mission, at home or abroad.
"People have told me they didn't realize how tense they felt just walking home before," Doane said. "Now they feel safer and more at ease. These improvements send a message that this capital belongs to everyone — and that we take pride in its care."
Total crime across the district has decreased by 40% compared to the same period last year, according to recent reports. Carjackings are down 52%, robberies are down 60%, violent crime is down 48%, and car thefts are down 52%.
"You can feel the difference out here," said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, senior enlisted leader for JTF-D.C. "The streets are cleaner, the parks are busier and people are stopping to thank the soldiers on patrol. When I walk alongside the troops and see the pride they take in making this city safer, it reminds me why this mission matters."
The mission also serves as a model for how interagency coordination can turn strategy into tangible results. Federal, local and military organizations each bring unique capabilities — from law enforcement and logistics to engineering and communication. Together, they form a unified front for public service.
Community engagement remains at the heart of the mission. While enforcement and cleanup efforts have increased visibility, leaders emphasize that compassion and outreach are just as vital to long-term success.
"The progress we see today must be matched by a long-term commitment to keep the capital safe, beautiful and welcoming," Doane said. "Our collective efforts show that when local, federal and military partners unite under one purpose, we strengthen not just the district, but the image of our nation itself."
As Washington prepares for the holiday season and a new year of civic events, the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia mission remains focused on sustaining momentum, maintaining public spaces and reinforcing a shared sense of pride in the nation's capital. Officials say the mission's ongoing success will depend on teamwork, transparency and a commitment to serving every member of the community.