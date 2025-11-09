Night Training

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division prepare for a combined arms rehearsal during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 24, 2023. Combined Resolve is U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise providing training in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. Approximately 4,000 soldiers from 14 nations are participating in Combined Resolve.