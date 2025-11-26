Strike Groups

Ships in the Gerald R. Ford and Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Groups, U.S. Sixth Fleet command ship USS Mount Whitney, and Italian navy frigates Carlo Margottini and Virginio Fasan sail in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 3, 2023. The two carrier strike groups are operating in the area at the direction of the Secretary of Defense to bolster deterrence in the region. The ships from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group include the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy and the guided missile destroyers USS Ramage and USS Paul Ignatius. The ships from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group include the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the guided missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea and the guided missile destroyers USS Gravely and USS Mason.