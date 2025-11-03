An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers load a Patriot Launching Station onto an Air Force C-17.

Loading Equipment

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepare to load a Patriot Launching Station onto an Air Force C-17 with the aid of airmen assigned to the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron at Pope Airfield, N.C., Oct. 25, 2023. The equipment is part of a rapid deployment in response to ongoing events in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility for U.S. force protection and demonstrates the military’s ability to quickly respond to issues worldwide.

Photo Gallery