A ship sails at sunset.

Sunset Sail

The guided missile cruiser USS Normandy conducts a replenishment with the oiler USNS Laramie in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 27, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world.

