Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over the flight deck of a ship with a crescent moon in the background.

Mediterranean Moon

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron 87, flies over the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford during routine flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world.

