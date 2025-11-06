Wire Barriers

Army Staff Sgt. Samuel F. Gordon, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, places concertina wire for a defense obstacle during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise involving nearly 4,000 soldiers from 14 NATO and partner nations.