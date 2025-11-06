An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A seaman heaves a line during a replenishment.

Towing the Line

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Pettit, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Carney, heaves a line during a replenishment with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2023. Carney is currently part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

Photo Gallery