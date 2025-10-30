Play Day Navy Seaman Apprentice Julian Dawkins plays with students during a U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet and Royal Australian Navy Band concert and sports day in Majuro, Marshall Islands, Nov. 1, 2023. The event was part of the Pacific Partnership humanitarian and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.57 MB) Tags: australia, pacific partnership, humanitarian, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot VIRIN: 231101-N-RM312-1112Y.JPG Photo Gallery